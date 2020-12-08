Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Recruit.nz Launches Innovative Employment Site That Connects Local Job Seekers And Employers

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 6:30 am
Press Release: Recruit.nz

Recruit.nz, New Zealand’s newest and most innovative online job portal has just launched and is already connecting job seekers and employers.

What makes Recruit.nz attractive is It is smarter, easier and affordable for everyone to use for both job seekers and employers. Recruit.nz set out to deliver a premium service that is accessible to job seekers and businesses of all sizes.

Premium features come standard for employers on the site.

These features include:

  • Custom hiring teams, where an employer can create approval systems to evaluate applicants.
  • An integrated To-Do List, which is an innovative feature where your hiring team can keep track of the team’s tasks and recruitment operations all within the site.
     

Supporting local businesses in an atypical way is one of Recruit’s goals, “We wanted a way to support people who were looking for jobs, and also the businesses that were hiring them,” says Recruit’s founder, Sathya Parlapothula.

“By giving local businesses a site where they can post their jobs for free, and take advantage of enhanced features like custom branding, manage hiring teams & applicant management tools if they so choose, we feel we are able to help our economy move forward from what was a very difficult year for many,” says Sathya Parlapothula.

