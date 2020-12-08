Join Sir Graham And Lady Raewyn Henry In The Beautiful Bay Of Islands This Summer

Kiwis have the chance to join Sir Graham and Lady Raewyn Henry on a special group tour in the Bay of Islands from 1 to 4 March 2021.

The group will stay at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel on the Russell waterfront, and get to know each other over a number of group dinners and activities.

Sir Ted has a special affection for The Duke, which holds New Zealand’s first liquor licence and has been lovingly restored, providing a fantastic place to explore the Bay of Islands from.

“As a longstanding patron of The Duke, both Rae and I have a great fondness for this historic hotel and we are looking forward to sharing this slice of Kiwi paradise with new friends.”

Tour highlights include an exclusively-chartered boat trip to explore this unmissable part of New Zealand, with a stop at the gorgeous Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island. The group will also visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and enjoy a private Powhiri and cultural performance.

Sir Ted and Lady Rae are fantastic hosts and this is the third ‘Ted Tour’ the couple has escorted in conjunction with Kiwi-owned event travel company Fortis Events.

Spaces on the tour are limited and on sale now through Fortis Events.

For more information about the tour or to book, visit www.fortisevents.co.nz/tedtours or email team@fortisevents.co.nz

