Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lime Returns To Hutt Valley

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: Lime

Lime is making a return to Upper and Lower Hutt today (Thursday, 10 December) with 100 scooters, and will increase the fleet to 250 over the coming weeks.

The micromobility company is bringing scooters back to the Hutt Valley streets after it paused services in the area over the 2019 winter period.

Following Lime's relaunch of JUMP scooters in Wellington in August, this extension into the Hutt Valley will see Lime's operations servicing the wider Wellington region.

"We always intended to return to the Hutt Valley and we are thrilled to be back once again, to provide residents with a safe, convenient and sustainable alternative to private motor vehicles," says Lauren Mentjox, Lime’s ANZ Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Upper Hutt and Hutt City councils to help more people move around and get to the places they want to go.

“As always, we encourage riders to wear a helmet, be responsible and be mindful of others when riding and parking.”

Lime has created slow speed areas in the town centres as well as preferred parking areas, including in Jackson Street, Petone. The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 40 cents per minute.

Lime has been busy expanding its New Zealand services recently with the launch of scooters into Tauranga in October and e-bikes hitting the streets of Christchurch in November. These new destinations provide more opportunities for Kiwis across the country to enjoy the benefits of micromobility.

Lime's local expansion demonstrates the company's drive toward a cleaner transport mode and this commitment was further emphasised with the recent launch of Lime's Ride Green initiative, working to create cleaner cities in a fight against climate change.

Lime's mission is simple; create cleaner, more liveable cities by revolutionising urban transportation toward a shared, electric and carbon-free future. The initiative is a global partnership with WWF and will include education to promote cleaner modes of transportation and grassroots advocacy to advance more sustainable urban mobility.

Lime is the market-leading micro-mobility company in New Zealand with services in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, the Hutt Valley, Christchurch, Selwyn District and Dunedin.

The company recently celebrated a global milestone reaching 200 million rides across the 130 cities it operates in.

Riders and non-riders can contact Lime at support+nz@li.me or 0800 467 001 or via the help menu on the left hand side of the Lime app home page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 