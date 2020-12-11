Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Releases Annual Report

Friday, 11 December 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu has released its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020, following this week’s meeting of its General Partner Limited (GPL) board.

Chair Tā Mark Solomon says that the board is proud to present this year’s results, which reflect the amazing effort that the Whānau Ora commissioning agency has made in response to the challenges of COVID-19.

“It has been a year like no other, and I am incredibly proud of the amazing outcomes that we have been able to achieve in spite of, and in fact in response to the impacts of COVID-19,” says Tā Mark. “Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was galvanised into action as the virus spread rapidly across the globe, determined to protect our whānau from harm.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu launched Manaaki20 in March as its official response to COVID-19, using an online survey to identify urgent needs and work to meet them. As a result, they distributed 25,000 hygiene packs, supported 2,541 whānau with kai, paid 1,346 power bills and 1,260 data/phone bills, and distributed 600 devices, 75 blankets and 338 loads of firewood.

In the midst of this, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was able to carry on with the core business of supporting the delivery of Whānau Ora outcomes.

As the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu reports not on financial results, but on its investment activities and an assessment of outcomes against the Whānau Ora Framework.

“At year end we had supported 178 active entities, provided funding for 82.5 Whānau Ora Navigators and 8.5 Navigator Tinana and had connected with over 23,000 individual whānau members,” says Pouārahi Helen Leahy. “These numbers are only a snapshot of the immense creativity, passion and commitment that fuels Whānau Ora initiatives, and what we are most proud of is the positive feedback from the whānau members we engage with, whose lives have been improved by the initiatives we support.”

“Throughout the upheaval of COVID-19, we have been reminded of the inspiring resilience of our whānau, and their ability to create their own solutions in the face of great hardship,” Helen says. “We are deeply grateful to the enduring support of our Whānau Ora partners, Navigators and the wider community, and we are looking forward to another year of fantastic outcomes ahead.”

Click here for the full report.

