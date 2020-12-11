Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fullers360 Prepares For Busiest Day On The Water, Friday 18 December 2020

Friday, 11 December 2020, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Fullers360

Ferry operator Fullers360 anticipates Friday 18 December 2020 will be its busiest day on the water since March 2020 and is encouraging anyone planning to travel on this day to be prepared.

To minimise disruption and ensure the smooth running of services, Fullers360 is advising all customers who intend to travel on this date to expect an increased volume of travellers. The advice to travellers on this day is to allow extra time for your journey, including plenty of time at the ferry terminal, and to regularly check the Fullers360 and Auckland Transport websites and mobile apps to stay up to date with any changes to services.

Important information about Friday 18 December includes:

  • PRADA America’s Cup World Series: Friday 18 December will be the second race day of the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the PRADA Christmas race sailing events, occurring from 17 – 20 December. Due to the busier water space, Fullers360 will be required to operate all services under speed restrictions from midday on race days. Services to Waiheke Island, Devonport, Hobsonville Point, Birkenhead, and Half Moon Bay will run on customised race day timetables and have longer journey times. These measures have been agreed with Auckland Transport and the Harbourmaster to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew travelling around the Hauraki Gulf and to ensure there are no disruptions to scheduled races. For more information about travelling on race days, visit: https://www.fullers.co.nz/customer-updates/customer-updates/ferry-services-during-36th-america-s-cup/
  • Home Free initiative: Fullers360 is supporting Auckland Transport’s Home Free initiative in conjunction with New Zealand Police. The initiative provides a safe alternative home for customers as the festive season starts. From 4pm on Friday 18 December most ferry services, including Devonport will be free of charge to all customers. Services to Waiheke are excluded. For more information about Home Free day, visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/campaigns/home-free/
  • Large number of groups travelling: It is anticipated that the largest volume of ferry passengers for group bookings will occur on this date, with a significant increase in groups travelling to Waiheke Island in particular. Fullers360 encourages all large groups to familiarise themselves with its race day timetable, to book online with Fullers360 before travelling, and to allow additional time at the ferry terminal.

With large passenger volumes expected on this date, and congestion both on and off the water during race days and over the busy summer period, Fullers360 asks for patience from its customers as it operates its ferry services through a dynamic and changeable peak summer season.

