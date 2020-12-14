Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium For Selling Your House With An Agent At Highest Point In 18 Years, Says REINZ

Monday, 14 December 2020, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

Analysis of private sales compared to those using an agent recently conducted by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), has shown that home-owners who use a real estate agent to sell their home can expect to get on average 15% more for the property than they would by selling it privately.

This is the highest level of premium we’ve seen in 18 years, with the premium having slowly increased over the last few years from 8% back in 2015, lifting to 11% in 2016, 12% in 2017, dropped to 5% in 2018, 6% in 2019 and has now risen to 15% in 2020 highlighting the true value an agent can bring to the process of selling your property.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “One of the questions we get asked time and time again is ‘will I get more for my house through an agent rather than if I sell it myself?’. This analysis shows that overall, the answer is yes – although the premium does vary depending on where you are in the country.

“Whilst REINZ is the industry body for real estate agents around the country and could therefore be accused of being biased towards agents, as an organisation we have never argued for a ‘closed shop’ and believe that people should have choice when it comes to choosing how they want to sell their property – and indeed some do,” points out Norwell.

“This research is just about providing people with the data on using an agent compared to selling themselves so that they can make an informed decision,” she continues.

The research also highlighted that we’ve seen an decrease in the percentage of people choosing to sell their property privately. Over the years, the data has fluctuated, with private sales making up 23% of all sales in 2014, 20% in 2017, 20% in 2018 and down to 14% in 2020.

“Selling privately works perfectly for those who have the time, inclination, expertise and patience to do so, however, for example, if you’re a busy family where both parents work full time, then it might be better to utilise the skills and expertise of an agent,” says Norwell.

Interestingly, the majority of people who sell privately sell by negotiation, suggesting that perhaps the use of auction as a marketing/sales technique could be one additional reason for the premium.

“Our advice to those who are considering selling privately is to gain an independent valuation, don't sign anything that hasn't been approved by your legal adviser and don't be afraid to walk away if you feel uncomfortable with the process – it's your house and your call,” concludes Norwell.

In addition to the price premium, there are many advantages dealing with a licenced real estate agent. Some of the skills and advantages an agent can bring to the sales transaction include:

  • Legal protections for vendors
  • significant experience in a sales environment and agents must undergo approved education requirements that focus on their professional conduct
  • proven marketing expertise including access to experts in their teams who have training in social media, marketing or advertising
  • excellent negotiating skills – it can be very awkward talking to strangers about money, but agents have extensive training in negotiation skills
  • a wide network of contacts including buyers waiting for properties to come to market
  • access to the power of their agency’s selling network.

They are also obliged to act in the best interests of their client and have the market knowledge and networks to ensure their clients get the best possible price - or, at the very least, fair market value.

Licensed agents also have to follow a professional code of conduct and are bound by the Real Estate Agents Act 2008, which provides extensive protection mechanisms for people who deal with agents such as being legally required to have in-house complaints and dispute resolution procedures, If a buyer or seller is unable to resolve an issue directly with their agent, they can contact the Real Estate Authority, which is able to address complaints against agents.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 