SSPA Begins A New Chapter With Appointment Of Dr Claire Achmad As Chief Executive

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 9:48 am
Press Release: Social Service Providers Aotearoa

Social Service Providers Aotearoa is delighted to announce the appointment of their new Chief Executive, Dr Claire Achmad.

“Claire brings with her a vast amount of experience and knowledge and I am excited for the future of SSPA under her guidance,” said Dee-Ann Wolferstan, SSPA Chairperson.

Claire is currently the General Manager Advocacy, Fundraising, Marketing and Communications at Barnardos, where she has been since 2017. She has led and significantly developed Barnardos’ systems-level advocacy for the rights and wellbeing of children and tamariki. She is practised at working across strategic and operational spaces, and has honed this experience in roles in Aotearoa and internationally across the community-based sector, public sector, international development and intergovernmental sector.

“The opportunity to lead Social Service Providers Aotearoa is a privilege. I’m excited to work with SSPA members, partners and stakeholders, weaving ever-stronger relationships across our social sector in Aotearoa. SSPA members’ mahi makes a positive difference every day with children, rangatahi, families and whānau, and this inspires me. I’m looking forward to tautoko this work, and with the SSPA team will ensure our members and the challenges faced by those we serve are advocated for effectively,” said Claire about her new role.

“Throughout 2020, the community-based social sector has again shown the depth of expertise, local connection and maatauranga that it has, and the value this brings. At a time when the demand on our NGO social services is growing due to multiple challenges faced by children and whānau, I will focus on enabling our sector’s capability to have the greatest impact, and to be sustainably invested in,”she said.

Claire has also acknowledged the leadership of the outgoing National Manager, “I pay tribute to Brenda Pilott, whose legacy I will build on, working closely with Dee-Ann and the Board. Strengthening SSPA as an inclusive, successful membership organisation will be a priority for me as Chief Executive, championing the causes and mahi that members are focused on, and that make a significant difference for Aotearoa’s children, whānau and communities,” she said.

Claire will join the SSPA team on 1 March 2021, after the current National Manager, Brenda Pilott is farewelled on 29 January 2021.

“Its great to see a new generation of young leaders come through in our sector. SSPA is very fortunate to have Claire in this sector leadership role,” said Brenda Pilott.

Dr Claire Achmad holds a PhD in international children’s rights law from Leiden University, the Netherlands, and has published internationally on a range of child and human rights issues in peer-reviewed journals, edited collections and in mainstream media outlets. She is also an alumna of the Universities of Auckland and Copenhagen, and is a University of Auckland 40 Under 40 Honoree.

