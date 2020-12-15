Avaya Earns Frost & Sullivan Award For Excellence In Healthcare Solutions

Sydney, Australia – December 15, 2020 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has earned Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its extensive portfolio of Avaya OneCloud healthcare solutions.

The firm recognised Avaya based on its healthcare-specific portfolio of solutions capable of being adapted to a wide range of healthcare use cases, along with its ability to assess and respond to the industry's particular requirements. The company’s global footprint, strong brand and track record, and possession of the necessary know-how to quickly adapt to a rapidly-changing environment placed Avaya in a position that very few other organisations can claim.

“We are proud of the role our healthcare solutions play in enhancing the experience for patients, families, care teams and all others that touch the patient journey. Avaya enables healthcare organisations to engage across the care continuum delivering experiences that matter when they truly matter most,” said Tara Mahoney, Global Healthcare Practice Leader, Avaya. “Many of our healthcare customers are pursuing digital transformation to adapt as health systems are faced with unprecedented pressure to support patients under extreme resource constraints, especially during the pandemic.

“By connecting people, resources, data, and more, Avaya is helping customers optimise their operations and reduce risk while strengthening the level of care they can provide to patients and customers. We are very pleased to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and will continue to drive innovation and positive outcomes for our healthcare clients.”

“Avaya stands out among communications and collaboration providers with its ability to address a broad spectrum of customer needs and requirements within the healthcare vertical industry,” said Elka Popova, VP, Information & Communications Technologies, Frost & Sullivan.

“From on-premise and cloud-based communications, collaboration and customer experience solutions, to a wide range of devices, professional services and programmable capabilities, Avaya brings a comprehensive portfolio to help optimise important workflows within healthcare organisations. As the healthcare vertical prepares for the era of digital sustainability, Avaya is well positioned to become the partner of choice for healthcare providers at any stage of their digital transformation journey.”

Avaya recently earned the 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for Exceptional Innovation, recognising its solutions for helping society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, TrustRadius selected Avaya for the 2020 Tech Cares Award for going above and beyond to provide global communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthcare providers across all facets of the industry are a priority for Avaya, and the company works with 80 per cent of the Health and Life Sciences Fortune 500 Companies. Avaya solutions for Healthcare include:

Care Team Collaboration

Improve care coordination with mobile collaboration across the entire health system;

Increase time with patients by enabling the care team to engage with the right resource by name, patient assignment or role;

Ensure collaboration is integrated into clinical workflows and applications for improved patient quality and experience.

Patient Access & Services

Improve the patient experience with a rich multi-touchpoint solution driving improved access, revenue cycle and care plan adherence;

Reduce no-shows and leakage and improve pre- and post-procedure instructions by leveraging automation, proactive engagement and digital deflection in communicating with patients;

Allow patient representatives to focus on the most critical patient inquiries through automation and digital deflection of more routine inquiries and communications;

Leverage integrations with EHR, business applications, customer portals for contextual communications with patients and members.

Virtual Care

Reduce avoidable emergent and urgent care and better manage population health through telehealth triage;

Improve quality metrics and staff efficiencies with remote monitoring, bedside consult and virtual rounding on industry-leading video devices and cloud collaboration;

Deliver provider, patient and scheduler tools and workflows truly needed for one-click virtual visits for physician and mental wellness;

Improve home and end-of-life care with immersive collaboration with the patient, family and entire care team in the home and remotely.

Further information about Frost & Sullivan’s Research Methodology can be found here.

