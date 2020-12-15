Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pete’s Natural Ends The Year By Offering A Little Extra Goodness At No Extra Cost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: Pete's Natural

Popular Motueka-based beverage company Pete’s Natural is ending the year by offering a special limited COVID-19 edition of three of its most popular drinks, in a bigger bottle size at no extra cost.

“We’re offering our Lemonade, Kola, and Raspberry Kola in special 330ml bottles instead of 300ml but at the same price,” says Marleen Suy, also affectionately known as ‘Mrs Pete’. “The COVID-19 edition range will be available in boxes of 15 with distribution starting from 21 December, just in time for Christmas. We know many people are making do with less so we decided to give our customers a little bit more.”

Suy says that 2020 has been a particularly challenging year for many people and that she hopes the bigger bottles at no extra cost will provide just that little bit of extra Pete’s Natural goodness and festive cheer for fans of the three flavours.

Pete’s Natural have themselves adapted to change during the year by switching to manufacturing hand sanitiser in support of the community during its time of need.

Marleen says that Pete’s Natural is committed to community-good initiatives wherever possible, including supporting local suppliers, from whom it sources as many ingredients, goods, and services as possible.

“This year has certainly demonstrated the importance of community in a very powerful way for us. When people support a small family-owned business like ours they are also supporting a network of small family-owned businesses that supply us.

“We’re looking forward to being out and about over the summer at events seeing people enjoying our drinks with friends and family. That really makes it all worthwhile for us.”

About Pete’s Natural COVID-19 edition:

Available in boxes of 15

Flavours are Lemonade, Kola, and Raspberry Kola

330ml bottles

Available to order now

Wholesale price $33.75+GST per 15-bottle box ($2.25+GST per bottle)

Distribution begins 21 December 2020

About Pete’s Natural:


Brewed in the traditional way since 2009 in sunny Motueka, near Nelson, all Pete’s Natural beverages contain 30-50 percent less sugar than other leading brands. Believing that ‘fair trade starts at home’, Pete’s Natural brews its beverages using 100 percent New Zealand-grown freshly squeezed spray-free fruits, and natural, locally-sourced ingredients. Many of Pete’s boutique drinks incorporate hops, which are full of antioxidants and known for their unique health benefits.

Pete’s Natural’s beverage range includes Kola, Lemonade, Lime-o-nade, Lemon Chilli, Currant Crush, Raspberry Kola, Feijoa Lemonade, and a sparkling water. Three functional beverages; Hemp Manuka Sparkling, Beetroot Manuka Lemonade and Lemon Manuka Switchel, have recently been added to the range. Pete’s Natural’s gluten-free, vegetarian range contains no additives, artificial preservatives, concentrates, colours or flavours.


Pete’s Natural cares about sustainability and the environment and wraps all beverages in

New Zealand made recycled materials and uses infinitely recyclable glass bottles sourced from Visy Glass in Auckland. For more information check out www.petesnatural.co.nz or Facebook @PetesNaturalNZ.

