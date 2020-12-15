Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Health Group Reveals Inaugural CEO Award Winner

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

The inaugural New Zealand Health Group CEO Award celebrates the people who go above and beyond in everything they do. These people have been instrumental to the Group’s success and helping the businesses within the Group to get through 2020 and continue to support New Zealand with home and community services, rehabilitation and behavioural support, health staffing and training.

“This year, the nation called upon us to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, and we did just that,” says Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group Chief Executive.

“But that's not all we did. We realised we can. We realised we can do things we didn't know we could do. We realised we can adapt to sudden and significant changes. We realised we can face great uncertainty with brave faces. We realised we can overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. And we realised, more importantly, that we can do incredible things when we do them together,” adds Josephine.

CEO Award

The New Zealand Health Group CEO Award is for the employee who consistently produces outstanding results, inspires everyone around them, and goes above and beyond.

Congratulations to Anita Guthrie, MySkill General Manager for winning the award.

