Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Launches Latest Version Of Stealth(identity)™

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: Unisys

WELLINGTON, December 16, 2020Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of the latest version of Unisys Stealth(identity)™, the company’s biometric identity management software. Stealth(identity) is highly scalable and brings flexible biometric authentication and security to enterprises of any size, as well as offering an additional layer of identity-based protection capabilities for enterprises both on premises or in the cloud.

Stealth(identity)’s adaptive, risk-based authentication simplifies security policies and works with existing infrastructure, leading to a lower total cost of ownership in managing the full lifecycle from identity proofing through authorisation for access, all with a single platform. Additionally, support for single sign-on capabilities adds a layer of protection for any application within the enterprise that demands positive authentication.

“Stealth(identity) offers trusted, verified identities to ensure that the individual with whom an organisation is dealing with is the actual person they claim to be,” said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys Enterprise, Americas. “Irrefutable identity is vital for the digital transformation of enterprises as they pivot to address the ‘new normal’ access management landscape.”

Identity fraud remains a problem for consumers and businesses alike. A recent study found the total amount of money lost to identity fraud is on the rise – in fact, fraud losses in 2019 hit $16.9 billion. Irrefutable identity verification is also incredibly important to businesses looking to utilise rapid COVID-19 testing results as a means to both protect consumers and keep operations and services running during the pandemic.

Stealth(identity) further expands upon previous versions with enhanced features, including:

  • Seamless, robust positive authentication utilising passive liveness detection, including a managed identity interface that simultaneously cross-references biometric results against existing records from fingerprint readers, scanners and other recognition methods used by an organisation. By matching a biometric capture with a verified, government-issued document, an enrolled user’s face becomes the same as presenting a passport or driver’s license, whether to get into a country, a facility or a network.
  • Network access control (NAC) integration that allows for an exchange of data from the Stealth(identity) software with a business’s current repository of data, including their active employee directory, to ensure that people attempting to access the network are employees with the appropriate access credentials.
  • A customisable and frictionless user experience, including a mobile and web-accessible software development kit that provides enhanced customisation for example integration with thermal cameras, as well as QR code authentication which allows a user to quickly self-register and authenticate on a mobile device. Given the number of people still working remotely, requiring biometric authentication makes sense, especially for access to extremely sensitive assets, or to authorise large financial transactions.

“Secure identity authentication is one of the most critical business challenges today, especially with many employees operating from home,” said Chris Kloes, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. “Passwords and PINs can be forgotten, stolen, or spoofed. Stealth(identity) provides a cost-effective way to help defend against fraud and improper access, while an integrated biometrics platform makes the environment more secure while asking less of users – resulting in an improved user experience.”

David Chadwick, director Identity & Biometrics for Unisys Asia Pacific says: “Identity fraud is growing, with New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs estimating identity crime costs the country’s economy $209 million every year. Most of this type of fraud is due to poor authentication processes in business transactions. Unisys Stealth(identity) enables safe, secure and positive biometric authentication for higher risk business transactions – in government and businesses. The ability to do world-class “liveness detection” on a mobile device means that people can use their biometrics, such as their face or fingerprint, to remotely authenticate their identity – safely, securely and conveniently.”

Unisys biometric systems are designed to establish trust and determine access, whether to a building, a border, an airplane, or a protected digital asset in the cloud or on premise. To learn more about Stealth(identity), click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 