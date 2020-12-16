New Research By NZ Post Shows Kiwis Spent $585m Online In November

New eCommerce Spotlight research by NZ Post shows that Kiwis spent $585m online in November, with $115m spent online in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. *

“Despite everything going on in the world around us, we saw November retail shopping volumes – driven by Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hit new all-time highs, with online shopping up 27% on this period last year,” says NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing, Chris Wong.

“We are currently experiencing the highest growth period for online shopping in history. This is great news for retailers and the local economy, especially given that 70% of this spend was here in New Zealand.

NZ Post delivered over 2 million parcels in the week following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, receiving about 300 parcels per minute on Cyber Monday. “This volume of parcels is well up on this time last year, with NZ Post delivering about 450,000 more parcels in the two weeks following Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales than in 2019. This just goes to show how much COVID has changed the way Kiwis shop, with more New Zealanders shopping online than ever before.

“We are currently delivering about 2 million parcels per week and expect this to continue in the lead up to Christmas day. This is roughly similar to the number of parcels we were processing in the surge following the move from Level 4 into Level 3 earlier in the year. The good news is that this time around we were able to plan and prepare, bringing on hundreds of extra people, vans and flights to deliver these parcels. We’re very proud of our people and how hard they are working to deliver parcels to Kiwis, getting those presents under the tree in time for Christmas

“Many New Zealanders will have bought Christmas presents during these November sales days. This makes sense when you consider that the biggest categories for online shopping were Department & Variety, Specialty Food, Groceries & Liquor and Homewares, Appliances & Electronics.

“Our message to Kiwis is to send on those Christmas presents to your loved ones as early as possible to make sure they arrive under the tree in time,” says Chris Wong.

*Across the four days from Friday – Monday.

