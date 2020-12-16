Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hamilton-based Entrepreneur Kelly Gyde Wins The People’s Choice Award Of Impact Hub’s Open Challenge Accelerator

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Impact Hub Waikato

10th December 2020, Kelly Gyde, the founder of Brainy Picture People, won the People’s Choice Award at the pitch night of Impact Hub’s Open Challenge Accelerator, which celebrated the close of the 8-month business acceleration programme.

'I was super excited to win the People's Choice Award for Brainy Picture People! After ten years of research, development and testing my programme, I can't wait to get it online so picture-thinking kids everywhere can break through the literacy barrier with our unique approach for reading and spelling. I really appreciate the team at Impact Hub, who invested so much time, energy and expertise into all of the entrepreneurs in this year's Open Challenge Accelerator. You guys are amazing!' Kelly Gyde, Founder of Brainy Picture People

Designed for entrepreneurs using business as a force for good and looking to grow their reach and impact in New Zealand and beyond, the Open Challenge Accelerator supported 7 impact enterprises and their teams through virtual and physical capacity building workshops, coaching, mentoring and peer-2-peer support. The programme was funded by Trust Waikato, TECT, Bay Trust and Waikato Farmers Trust.

‘The Open Challenge has been the first big venture-building programme for Impact Hub Waikato, so the pitch night felt like a huge milestone for us. We are super proud of all the participants and are looking forward to the positive impact we will see from them in the coming years.’ Paul Kerssens, Director and Co-founder of Impact Hub.

Impact Hub will continue to support Kelly and her fellow Open Challenge participants APD Support (Angela Alexander), Riposte Analytics (Debs Hancock), Safe Surfer (Rory Birkbeck), Salt of the Earth Packaging (Melissa Woods), Taku Wairua (Thomas Nabbs) and Vigour & Vitality (Hayden Booker) on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Impact Hub Waikato is the first Impact Hub in Australasia and is part of a global network focused on building entrepreneurial communities for impact at scale. Impact Hub’s physical base and coworking space is now open to the public for coworking and meeting room bookings on 236 Anglesea Street, Hamilton.

More information:

Brainy Picture People

http://www.brainypicturepeople.co.nz/

Impact Hub Waikato

https://www.impacthubwaikato.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Impact Hub Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 