Waitomo Farewells 2020 With Christmas Gift For Tawa Motorists

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Waitomo Group

Backed by strong customer demand, Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo Group will open its fourth Wellington Fuel Stop in Tawa today at 12pm.

A market disruptor, Waitomo Group operates three Fuel Stops in Tinakori, Upper Hutt and Johnsonville and is actively looking for other Wellington sites.

Located on Main Rd, Tawa, adjacent to the Outlet City shopping centre, the new 24-hour unmanned site will offer commercial and retail customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel.

To celebrate, Waitomo has pushed prices down on all fuel grades at the Outlet City Tawa Fuel Stop for 24 hours from Thursday 17 December, 12pm until Friday 18 December, 12pm – with Unleaded 91 at $1.699 a litre, Premium 95 $1.819 a litre and Diesel $0.939 a litre.

Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special “spin to win” wheel, along with ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

“Since our arrival in the Capital 18 months ago, we’ve been inundated with customer requests for more sites in the region and you can see why. We’re delivering much-needed competition and choice in the local market,” Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said.

“Our track record shows we’ve pushed local pricing down by up to 30 cents a litre with our other regional sites, and Kiwis have responded warmly to that.

“Until Waitomo came along, there was no competition in the Wellington market. Hard-working Kiwis bore the brunt of that with extortionate fuel prices.”

“Our presence has been a game-changer. Pump prices have plummeted, with our competitors reacting in order to keep customers.”

“Whether motorists buy from us, or our competitors, Kiwis are benefiting from the competition that Waitomo has delivered in the Capital. That’s why we get such great support,” Mr Ormsby said.

Further disruption of the retail fuel market is expected next year with the Fuel Industry Act creating a more even playing field for low-cost operators like Waitomo.

“Greater transparency and competition in the wholesale market is a huge boost for smaller Kiwi companies like Waitomo up against the might of the major oil companies. Consider it a reset of the playing field, to the benefit of Kiwi businesses and motorists,” Mr Ormsby says.

“Kiwis want fairer fuel prices and we have form for delivering on that. Bring on 2021!” Mr Ormsby said.

