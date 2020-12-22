Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Agcarm Appoints New Animal Health Expert

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Agcarm

The industry association for crop protection and animal health manufacturers and distributors has appointed Jeff Howe as its technical manager.

Jeff Howe

Jeff Howe replaces Jan Quay, after a seventeen-year tenure, as Agcarm’s animal health expert. As well as taking the lead on animal health issues, Jeff provides technical support on the company’s crop protection and rural supplier portfolios.

“Getting better outcomes for farmers, animals, and consumers of food and fibre is a key driver for me. I am excited about the possibilities for new technologies to increase productivity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimise residues, and help in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

“I look forward to working closely with government and industry stakeholders to facilitate access to cutting edge products that will support a more sustainable and innovative sector, and Agcarm’s vision of healthy crops - healthy animals - healthy business,” says Howe.

Howe’s previous experience includes developing research strategies for animal industries at the Foundation for Research, Science and Technology; and helping to develop the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) and Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Acts during his time at the then Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Agcarm Chief Executive Mark Ross is excited to have Jeff join the team. “Jeff’s expertise in regulatory and industry-related issues will be an asset to our animal health and crop protection members.

“Some of our work is quite complex, so Jeff’s experience with the Ministry for Primary Industries and his animal health knowledge will prove invaluable for our advocacy work.”

Howe has an MBA from Victoria University of Wellington and agricultural science qualifications from Massey University specialising in animal nutrition. He comes to Agcarm after twenty years developing international business at Victoria University.

