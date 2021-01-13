Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Virtual Facilitation - Get The Skills And Tools You Need To Effectively Facilitate Online Meetings

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Grow Ltd

Forget Zoom Fatigue. Get the tools and skills you need to effectively facilitate and communicate during online meetings

How we manage meetings has changed! And if you find yourself struggling with things like managing the technology, deciding what tools to use and when, or creating an interactive forum for people to share ideas - then this workshop will help!


What You’ll Learn:

  • New principles: Facilitating virtually requires some new principles and mindsets. You’ll learn about the Three Principles for Virtual Facilitation.
  • New processes: Recreating the magic of a good meeting in a virtual setting requires some new processes. You can’t just take what worked in real life and hope for the best. Paul will show you new processes to bring life to your virtual meetings.
  • New tools: Your video meeting platform is only one tool in your new virtual toolkit. Paul has tested dozens of tools so you don’t have to. He’ll share the simplest tools to augment your virtual meeting experience.


Paul McGregor, your Virtual Facilitation Guru, will guide you to a better way to do virtual meetings so you don't have to figure it all out for yourself.

Workshop Plan
Session 1: The Foundations - Build connections and learn about the Three Principles for Virtual Facilitation.

Session 2: Tools - See some of the additional tools in action.

Session 3: Applied Learning - Work on a live case study to apply what you’re learned.

Visit the website for more information and to register.

Who Should Attend

This training is for you if:

  • You keep seeing the “Host” button next to your name on video calls
  • You facilitate lots of virtual meetings, but you wouldn’t describe yourself as a pro-facilitator and you want to be more effective in your communication.

Online via Zoom - 3-part webinar series held at 9.00am – 10.30am on:

Wednesday, 10th February 2021
Thursday, 18th February
Tuesday, 23rd February

$199.00 inc GST for all 3 
or, 3-part webinar series PLUS coaching call with Paul to prepare you for your next virtual workshop or meeting - $340.00 inc GST

Only 20 places are available - BOOK NOW to ensure your place. Once you register you will receive the Zoom login details.

Visit the website for more information

