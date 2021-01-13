Virtual Facilitation - Get The Skills And Tools You Need To Effectively Facilitate Online Meetings
Forget Zoom
Fatigue. Get the tools and skills you need to
effectively facilitate and communicate during online
meetings How we manage meetings has changed! And if
you find yourself struggling with things like managing the
technology, deciding what tools to use and when, or creating
an interactive forum for people to share ideas -
then this workshop will
help! Workshop Plan Session 2:
Tools - See some of the additional tools in
action. Session 3: Applied Learning - Work on a live
case study to apply what you’re learned. Visit
the website for more information and to
register. This training is for
you if: Online via Zoom -
3-part webinar series held at 9.00am – 10.30am
on: Wednesday, 10th February
2021 $199.00 inc GST for all
3 Only 20 places are available
- BOOK
NOW to ensure your place. Once you register you will
receive the Zoom login details. Visit
the website
for more
information
What You’ll Learn:
Paul McGregor, your Virtual Facilitation Guru, will guide you to a better way to do virtual meetings so you don't have to figure it all out for yourself.
Session 1: The Foundations - Build connections and learn about the Three Principles for Virtual Facilitation.
Who Should
Attend
Thursday, 18th February
Tuesday, 23rd February
or, 3-part webinar series PLUS coaching call with Paul to prepare you for your next virtual workshop or meeting - $340.00 inc GST
Forget Zoom Fatigue. Get the tools and skills you need to effectively facilitate and communicate during online meetings
How we manage meetings has changed! And if you find yourself struggling with things like managing the technology, deciding what tools to use and when, or creating an interactive forum for people to share ideas - then this workshop will help!
Workshop Plan
Session 2: Tools - See some of the additional tools in action.
Session 3: Applied Learning - Work on a live case study to apply what you’re learned.
Visit the website for more information and to register.
This training is for you if:
Online via Zoom - 3-part webinar series held at 9.00am – 10.30am on:
Wednesday, 10th February
2021
$199.00 inc GST for all
3
Only 20 places are available - BOOK NOW to ensure your place. Once you register you will receive the Zoom login details.
Visit the website for more information