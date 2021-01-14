Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HHB CEO Resigns

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Health Hawkes Bay

The Chief Executive of Health Hawke’s Bay, Wayne Woolrich has resigned.

Mr Woolrich joined the region’s Primary Health Organisation in 2016 as Business Services Manager and soon progressed to lead the organisation as the CEO.

Health Hawke’s Bay Board Chair Na Raihania said he accepted Mr Woolrich’s resignation this week.

“During Mr Woolrich’s tenure there has been real progression towards improving the health of the Hawke’s Bay population and renewed focus and commitment to ensuring Māori have access to quality health care,” Mr Raihania said.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his service and wish Mr Woolrich well in his new role with Green Cross Health. We are pleased that he will still be involved and continuing his good work in the health sector.”

Mr Woolrich will remain at Health Hawke’s Bay for a period to ensure a smooth handover and transition so the organisation can continue to operate at capacity.

