Pedigree TV Ad Withdrawn Following Complaints

The television advertisement for Pedigree Parenting, a pet adoption initiative, shows a man and woman speaking at a children's playground. When asked which child is hers, the woman replies saying she is not sure where he is and that he was playing near the bushes, is popular with strangers and will follow anyone with a treat. The advertisement cuts to the woman walking away with her dog. The advertisement ends with the text "Take a baby step into parenting. Adopt a dog at pedigreeparenting.co.nz".

Four Complainants were concerned the advertisement was offensive, insensitive and normalised child abuse and neglect.

The Chair accepted the complaints to go before the Complaints Board and a response was requested from the Advertiser. The Chair acknowledged the Complainants’ concerns and noted the Advertiser had chosen to withdraw the ad following receipt of the complaints. The Chair said given the Advertiser’s self-regulatory action in removing the advertisement, the complaints were Settled.



