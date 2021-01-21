Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Graham Norton Launches New Sparkling Rosé As Prosecco Sales Soar

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 7:11 am
Press Release: Invivo Wines New Zealand

Graham Norton and Invivo announce the launch of a new sparkling rosé wine from Italy, set to arrive in New Zealand just in time for summer.

The new pink bubbly - a collaboration between Graham Norton and Kiwi wine company Invivo & Co - has been made in response to the growing numbers of Kiwis seeking an affordable, quality sparkling wine, and is a welcome partner to the already-popular Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco.

Graham Norton’s Own Italian Sparkling Rosé’, the fifth addition to Graham Norton’s Own award-winning range of still and sparkling wines, is made with the Glera grape (otherwise known as the ‘Prosecco’ grape), and is grown and produced in the same way as Prosecco. It has been blended with 15% Pinot Noir grapes to make a lighter, drier, style of sparkling rosé wine.

Television and radio personality, author and wine connoisseur, Graham Norton officially formulated his new fizz with Invivo & Co earlier this year.

Invivo Cofounder Tim Lightbourne comments “Our customers have been very excited about the arrival of the Graham Norton sparkling rosé for our New Zealand summer, particularly on the back of the growth on the Graham Norton Prosecco!

The sparkling is made by our same Italian partners to ensure consistent quality and style.”

Like its twin, the white Prosecco, ‘Graham Norton’s Own Italian Sparkling Rosé’ is crisp, fresh and delicately structured. It has a delicate strawberry drive throughout thanks to the addition of Pinot Noir in the winemaking and is well-balanced. The light berry-fruit notes combine with sweetly scented notes of tropical flowers to make a delicious tipple that is the perfect compliment to the Kiwi summer, and a slightly lighter option at 11% ABV. The sparkling rosé is made sustainably with Invivo & Co’s Prosecco producer partners in Italy and is vegan friendly.

Kiwis have responded in their masses to the launch of Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco, released in 2018; sales increased by more than 60% in 2020 and by 212% in New Zealand in 2019.

Invivo & Co Cofounder Tim Lightbourne comments “Over the past two years we have seen phenomenal growth of Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco and think that the upwards trend will continue as more Kiwis discover light and dry styles of sparkling wine that are affordable. At Invivo we are always seeking to innovate and drive future trends so we’re very excited to bring one of the very first sparkling rosé wines from Italy to New Zealand, made in partnership with Graham Norton. Our new wine taps into the growing popularity of Prosecco and also the emerging trend of Kiwis looking for pink drinks and dry styles of rosé wine. We’re excited to see Kiwis drinking it this summer and are delighted that Graham Norton’s Own wine and spirits range is continuing to grow in popularity in our home country.”

Prosecco is one of the great success stories of Italian wine. The ISWR’s 2018 report situated Prosecco as driving a substantial 90% growth in the UK between 2011 and 2021.According to Nielsen, sales of Prosecco in New Zealand have increased by more than 40 percent over the past year and it is believed that the country is still 12-24 months away from peak consumption, matching levels currently found in the UK.

UK sales of sparkling rosé wine across the New and Old Worlds, excluding Champagne, reached £82m in the year to June 2020, up from £67m two years prior (Nielson).

Graham Norton and Invivo & Co already produce a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand Rosé, Aussie Shiraz and a Prosecco from Italy that are growing exponentially here in New Zealand, the UK and Ireland. The partners are celebrating producing their 10 millionth bottle of wine this year since their partnership began in 2014, and they also produce two gins (one Pink and one Irish) in collaboration with a boutique distillery in West Cork in Ireland under the Graham Norton’s Own Wine and Spirits brand.

A shareholder and board member of the Invivo brand, Graham Norton is involved in every step of the formulation of his wines and has personally blended his Own Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Shiraz and GN Prosecco which, over the past six years, have won over 50 medals including four trophies from the UK’s People’s Choice Awards, Gold at the Global Sauvignon Masters and Gold at the Prosecco Masters.

‘Graham Norton’s Own Italian Sparkling Rosé’ will be available in stores nationwide this week, including Glengarry and LiquorKing, priced at $19.99. It will also be available at pubs, bars and restaurants throughout the country and available via the Invivo store: www.invivowines.com/shop/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Invivo Wines New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 