Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cannabis Pet Business Launches First Natural Supplements

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Hale Animal Health

Hale Animal Health has launched its first two premium pet supplement products as it continues its work developing New Zealand’s first ever range of medicinal cannabis products for pets.

Part-owned by New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis company, Helius Therapeutics, Hale is the consumer brand its Managing Director Leila de Koster has been working on since announcing the Helius partnership in May last year.

Leila de Koster – Managing Director of Hale Animal Health

“It’s Hale – as in hale and hearty! Our two Vitality Plus products for cats and dogs represent our first off-the-shelf nutraceutical products. Vitality Plus is a blend of premium oils designed to complement the pet’s base diet and provide a balanced source of healthy fats and essential fatty acids. In the coming months, we’ll release a further range of natural supplements packed full of superfoods, with an eye also to exporting,” she says.

Ms de Koster says creating New Zealand’s first range of CBD-based approved veterinary medicines remains absolutely central to Hale’s overall strategy. In fact, Hale could be among the first to register cannabis medicines for animals anywhere in the world.

At the same time, Helius is New Zealand’s first licensed cannabis producer to be partnering in the animal health category.

Developing cannabidiol (CBD) clinically-proven prescription products for pets, that vets can prescribe with confidence, is equally important to Helius Therapeutics. Based in Auckland’s East Tamaki, construction of Helius’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is nearing completion.

What’s more, the medicinal cannabis company brings its own animal health talent and experience. New Helius Chief Executive, Carmen Doran, ran Novartis Animal Health Operations in Scotland, while Helius Chief Quality Officer, Bruce Wallace, was formerly Global Head of Quality at Argenta.

The country’s new Medicinal Cannabis Scheme allows for local cannabis production. It also enables the development and delivery of cannabis wellness and prescription products for pets. While it’s a novel concept in New Zealand, the sector is experiencing rapid growth globally, with domestic and exporting opportunities significant.

Ms de Koster says to achieve New Zealand’s first prescription medicinal cannabis products for animals, considerable data will be collated, and clinical trials conducted, over the next two years. Hale will then present an extensive dossier of findings to regulator ACVM (Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines) in its quest to obtain registration.

She says barriers to people trying CBD products for their pets in the US include the fact there remains little scientific research showing their efficacy and that it’s too hard to gauge the effectiveness of products.

“Kiwi pet owners and vets will likely have these same concerns. That’s precisely why we are providing solid evidence through the clinical trials and registration process for our CBD products here in New Zealand,” she says.

The company’s first CBD product will be targeted to treating pain in dogs with osteoarthritis and future cannabis-based products could include cannabinoid chews to help with anxiety, and shampoos and conditioners to help with skin conditions.

In the meantime, Hale’s newly launched Vitality Plus supplement products for cats and dogs will be available in pet specialty stores and vet clinics throughout New Zealand. The liquid supplements, designed to complement the base diet of the pet, include cold pressed flaxseed oil, cold pressed extra virgin olive oil, sustainably sourced tuna fish oil, green shelled mussel oil and vitamin E as an antioxidant.

Hale Animal Health has launched its first Vitality Plus products

In the coming months, Hale will then release the first round of its Best Life range which includes supplements tailored to the life stage of the pet, full of nutrients and superfoods. The first two products in this range will be for adult and senior cats and dogs, with supplements for puppies, kittens and active dogs to follow.

All ingredients have been carefully chosen due to the proven health benefits for pets and are undergoing a thorough research and development process to ensure a high quality, premium product that is palatable for the pet.

Hale and Helius believe their ultimate shared goal of delivering therapeutic cannabis products and medicines will be a game-changer for many Kiwi pet owners, desperate to alleviate their companion’s pain and suffering naturally. CBD has been found to effectively treat pets’ anxiety, stress, nausea, skin conditions, arthritis, and seizures - among other conditions.

“The reason most cited by pet owners in the US and Canada for purchasing CBD for their pets is to help with back and joint pain. We recognise that this is one of the most common problems that pets face, and that’s why our clinical trials will be focusing on the treatment of pain in dogs with osteoarthritis,” says Ms de Koster.

Home to at least 1.1 million dogs and 1.5 million cats, New Zealand’s pet owners alone already spend $1.8 billion on pet products and services each year, and demand is increasingly shifting toward natural health products.

Hale’s Managing Director says spending on pet products internationally is enjoying strong growth. According to a recently published report in the US, spending on pet products continues to break records year-on-year.

In fact, spending by US pet owners increased by more than $3 billion from 2017 to 2018 - a 4.3% annual growth rate which is in line with New Zealand’s 4.5% annual growth rate.

“We pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge of animal health. We are incredibly excited to be one of the first animal welfare companies in the world conducting clinical trials and registering a CBD medicine for pets.

“Cannabis-focused products will follow, but first up is our range of premium pet supplements. We’re asking Kiwi pet owners to look out for this new local brand and support us in this great journey to improve the lives for our animal friends,” says Leila de Koster.

www.haleanimal.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hale Animal Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 