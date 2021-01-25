Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Samsung Advances Network Security Leadership, Achieving First Common Criteria Certification For 5G In North America

Monday, 25 January 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces that its 5G RAN solutions received a Common Criteria (CC) certification[1] against the Network Device collaborative Protection Profile (NDcPP), an internationally recognised IT security standards. The company’s certified base stations are the first 5G products to be listed on the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP)[2] Product Compliant List (PCL) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security’s Certified Product List.

Samsung’s 5G base stations, including its baseband unit and Compact Macro, received CC certification against the NDcPP, reaffirming their network security features and capabilities. This certification validates Samsung’s commitment to building a secure network, while also ensuring its product performance and reliability.

“This Common Criteria certification is a significant milestone that reinforces our leadership in network security. We are delighted that our baseband unit and Compact Macro have been certified, meeting the highest international security standards,” said Sohyong Chong, Senior Vice President and Head of S/W R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to provide reliable and secure solutions to help safeguard operators’ 5G networks.”

Samsung’s Certified 5G Base Stations

The first certified product is Samsung’s next-generation baseband unit, the CDU50, which offers high capacity and flexibility in deployment, and can support both 4G and 5G networks in one unit. Also certified is Samsung’s 5G New Radio (NR) Compact Macro, which brings together a baseband, radio, and antenna into a single compact box, making it the industry's first integrated radio for mmWave spectrum. Samsung’s Compact Macro is currently deployed in commercial 5G networks across the globe, including Japan, Korea, and the U.S.

Network security is one of the major aspects of network management and operations. With 5G providing ubiquitous connectivity among devices, people, and services, the security of 5G networks is of key importance. While operators and enterprises often rely on certified products to safeguard their networks against potential threats, this global recognition will help them be assured of the security of Samsung’s 5G solutions.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. The company supports 5G commercial services in the world’s leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

