Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Signs Major Distribution Agreement With Online Grocer And Wholesaler, Stock Up Express

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Stock Up Express, a division of a leading total services distributor that generates more than $3 Billion in annual sales. Stock Up Express is based in Connecticut and is a leading web-based grocer and wholesaler with over 1,000,000 online visitors annually. The Agreement will be effective February 1, 2021, and shall remain in effect for a period of two (2) years thereafter, with automatic renewal for additional successive one (1) year terms.

Under terms of the Agreement, Stock Up Express will market and resell the Company's flagship brand, Tauri-Gum(TM), to its large and diverse customer base of wholesalers and retail customers. The revenue sharing ratio established between Tauriga and Stock Up Express has the potential to create significant opportunity for both parties to this Agreement (solid gross margins). Tauri-Gum(TM) represents the first CBD edibles product/product line to be selected as part of the Stock Up Express network.

The two Companies will jointly market Tauri-Gum(TM) to Stock Up Express' customer base, with input by Tauriga on the content of such marketing information to attain consistency on message and to maximize sales. The Agreement allows for modification of product offerings, and Tauriga expects to offer additional items over the course of calendar year 2021.

Tauriga's CEO, Seth M. Shaw, expressed, "This agreement is an important achievement for Tauriga. Due to the quality of our flagship Tauri-Gum(TM) product line, the strong team that we have built, and the improving macro-outlook for our industry, this Agreement became possible. Stock Up Express is an outstanding distribution partner and the Company now has access to a large, previously untapped, market segment, at margins that the Company believes is conducive to long term success. Our long-term goal is for Tauri-Gum(TM) to become a successful, widely distributed, consumer friendly CBD edibles brand. We have now taken an important step in that direction."

Stock Up Express' Vice President of E-Commerce, Steven Methvin, commented, "After much consideration and the evaluation of numerous CBD products, our Company has made the decision to enter the CBD edibles space through Tauriga Sciences Inc. and its high-quality products. Stock Up Express will provide an opportunity to present the Tauri-Gum(TM) brand (and possibly other product offerings to follow) to a large and engaged base of wholesalers and retail customers. Our respective teams work well together and we are all committed to working hard and strategically to build a successful distribution partnership and business model."

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was represented by the law firm of Rimon P.C. in the preparation of the Agreement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 