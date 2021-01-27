Temperatures Are Soaring And Our Doors Are Opening For Longer

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is today announcing it will be extending its summer opening hours, so pool-goers can soak, play and ride for longer.

Given support from domestic visitors, the thermal pool complex will be running its summer opening hours of 10am to 9pm until May 2.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says the extension has been made possible by the support of Kiwis.

“We initially announced our new opening hours would run until daylight savings, however we are now extending for four more weeks until May 2. Over summer, we have been inundated with groups of friends and families eager to spend their summer days at the thermal pools, so we’ve been able to rethink that initial decision.”

The complex reduced its opening hours in response to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, before moving to summer hours on December 19.

Going forward, the complex will have summer hours and winter hours, however the dates may change each year.

Graeme says the extension to the opening hours takes the complex through to Easter and the school holidays.

“Seeing family and whānau coming together and enjoying time together at the complex has been humbling. Yes, it’s great for us as a business but I think this summer has been a special one for many families, for all kinds of reasons. For that, it’s wonderful seeing people of all ages spending time together – realising it’s time spent together creating memories.”

Graeme says the village has benefited from the busy summer season.

“We’re so grateful to all the Kiwis who have made Hanmer Springs their summer destination, turning out in their droves to support our local tourism and hospitality operators in this slice of alpine paradise.”

Winter hours of 10am to 6pm will begin on Monday the 3rd of May, with summer hours scheduled to return again on the 1st of November.

