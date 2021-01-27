Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bespoke Estate Management Venture Eases Stress

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Real Communications

Photo options:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fskt3kzey1oaz2z/AAAR0jtr3OZll8lXfuAZBr3va/High%20Res/Etta%20Images%2014b.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fskt3kzey1oaz2z/AAAtW9NDH5yhmT0n8ToXLZ3-a/High%20Res/Etta%20Images%2029b.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fskt3kzey1oaz2z/AAAS9H370g-AP0vIGr2J0HSma/High%20Res/Etta%20Images%2046c.jpg?dl=0

A new venture which eases the stress of dealing with family members’ household contents by providing practical support, systems and solutions received a kickstart during lockdown.

Sought’s director Lisa Dooling who is based in Pegasus says lockdown provided time and space to explore her bespoke estate management service on a much deeper level.

“I went for lots of long walks and woke up at 2am full of ideas. Having the ability to dig deeper into my business plan and really nail everything down was invaluable.”

The personalised service assists family members to organise household possessions from deceased estates, along with helping elderly relatives downsize their contents to move to a smaller house or into care.

Having moved 14 times in 15 years with six of those moves being international, Lisa has become an expert in creating systems which provide a seamless process when organising household contents.

“I first had the idea for my business when I was living in Hong Kong. A friend’s mother passed away, and she went back to the UK twice – once for the funeral and then a longer stay to pack up the house. She told me how stressful it was and that’s when the seed was planted for Sought.”

Lisa says Sought creates peace of mind for busy family members whose elderly parents live in another area of New Zealand or overseas and helps minimise stress at an emotional time.

“I am an impartial professional who is not emotionally attached to any of the household contents so I can go through a home and catalogue every single item for the family and then they decide what to do with the contents. I treat every item I come across with respect and discretion.

“As we are increasingly living busy lives it is harder to find the time to sort through a household of possessions and sometimes people aren’t emotionally ready to deal with this task when they have just suffered a loss.”

Lisa says it is vital to move at the pace set by the client and sometimes the first step is as simple as cleaning out the fridge and removing medication from the house.

“Everything is up to the client. Some people prefer us to do everything at once, whereas other clients prefer a slower pace and may even wish us to arrange for the possessions to be placed in a storage unit so they can view them when they are ready to do so.”

Sought also offers a cataloguing service for clients who wish to organise their possessions in advance.

Having a photographic record of each item and then having items grouped into logical categories saves time and energy for family members.

“Itemising every item in advance saves so much stress and time later and helps people feel at ease as they know where each item is going. This itemised list can then be lodged with the family’s lawyer for future reference.”

Lisa is also committed to giving back to the local community. She has also set up a charity arm of her business called “Big Table” which aims to help youth and the elderly.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 