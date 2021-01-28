Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NEC To Increase Orange Egypt LTE Network Capacity With IPASOLINK E-band Microwave Radios

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 5:28 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Orange Egypt has deployed NECs iPASOLINK EX Advanced in Egypt since 2016, and maintained a leading position for 14 consecutive months as the fastest network in Egypt in terms of data transmission. This broke all domestic records, and represents a significant lead over the competition, according to a report from Egypts National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) released on October 1, 2020.

NEC is one of just two vendors providing Orange Egypt with microwave radios, giving it a 40% share of the microwave radios deployed by the carrier. These new units of iPASOLINK EX Advanced feature cross-polarization interference cancelling technology (XPIC) and E-Band spectrum of up to 6.4Gbps throughput per link.

"NEC has proven its reliability in the microwave radio market and we are confident in the ability of both NECs traditional links and its E-Band technology to support data growth and evolution and maintaining our leadership position," said Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer of Orange Egypt.

"NECs iPASOLINK EX Advanced is heralding a new era in LTE backhaul technology, and we are delighted that Orange Egypt is expanding its system with us," said Hassan Abou Khatwa, General Manager, NEC Cairo. "We look forward to continuing our support for Orange Egypt and their commitment to delivering a superior mobile-broadband experience to their subscribers."

NEC has an accomplished history of providing highly reliable wireless transmission radio systems, and the PASOLINK series features a wide variety of advanced wireless technologies cultivated under challenging environmental conditions.

Moreover, iPASOLINK EX Advanced is easily compatible with the recently released iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual, featuring wireless transmission capacity over 20Gbps and helping to lay the foundation for the introduction of 5G.

