Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employer Of Record Services Very Much On The Rise – Globalization Partners

Monday, 1 February 2021, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Globalization Partners

Globalization Partnerswhich enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its automated and compliant global Employer of Record platform, today announced significant momentum in 2020 with 70 percent year-over-year customer growth and a record number of net new sales. The unprecedented demand for its solution has Globalization Partners projecting it will reach $750 million dollars in annual recurring revenue in 2021.

“Things have changed permanently, we have witnessed the progression of remote work leap forward 10 or 15 years in the past year,” said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. “Companies are thinking differently and as more and more look to hire the best talent no matter where they are located, they are seizing the opportunity that comes with hiring global remote teams.”

This statement is confirmed by Charles Ferguson, General Manager, APAC, Globalization Partners. who says: “This year we have signed many key partnerships with companies like Zegal, multiple SMB and enterprise customers and have grown both revenue and our employee base very significantly. The move towards remote working has had a major impact on the APAC region and reports suggest that more than 70 percent of employees want to maintain at least some degree of remote work moving forward.”

To support demand for its solution, Globalization Partners doubled its internal global employee headcount in 2020, and is planning to double its workforce once again by the end of 2021 to approximately 600 employees. In 2021, the APAC team will hire business development employees in Australia and New Zealand and will be expanding sales and marketing teams in Singapore.

With the shift in thinking about the possibilities and benefits of a remote global workforce, the company’s EOR platform has become decidedly relevant. Ashley Roller, Director of Human Resources at Clumio, an innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup says, “I can just call up Globalization Partners and explain that we are opening a new location in Australia — which happened just recently —and we need to bring on a new hire on right away. Within hours, we are able to get that new person onboarded – without setting up our own entity or registering our own Australian payroll. It’s a huge benefit for our business to have that type of flexibility when hiring talent globally.”

In 2020 Globalization Partners was named Global Employer Record (EOR) industry leader by independent analyst firm NelsonHall. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal Employer of Record for customers hiring internationally, handling payroll, taxes, and benefits, and ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations. Their platform frees up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members while not having to navigate complex legal issues – thus enabling companies to move faster into new territories so they can be more competitive internationally.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Globalization Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 