Ampol Resets SAP Strategy And Switches To Rimini Street Support For Its SAP Software

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Rimini Street

Melbourne, Australia, February 2 Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Ampol Limited, Australia’s leading transport fuels provider, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications, as well as its SAP HANA Database software. As a result, the company has reduced its annual support fees and is saving additional costs by deferring an expensive and disruptive migration to SAP S/4HANA.

Resetting the Agenda with Rimini Street Third-Party Support

Ampol Limited manages Australia’s largest petrol and convenience network, as well as refining, importing and marketing fuels and lubricants. With a history spanning over 120 years, it has grown to be the largest transport fuels company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company’s robust supply chain is underpinned by its market-leading infrastructure which includes 19 terminals, five major pipelines, 89 depots, approximately 800 owned and operated retail sites and 1,900 branded sites.

For the past 20 years, Ampol has relied on its robust SAP platform which is a key enabler of its business and operations. Ampol has decided to partner with Rimini Street to maintain its current SAP platforms, while also supporting their complex operations across their supply chain.

“We needed to look at ways to be more efficient and effective with our costs and technology in the current economic environment,” said Alisa Cooper, IT director, Ampol. “The transition to Rimini Street has enabled us to reallocate investment in accelerating business value and innovate around the edges of our SAP platform.”

Ampol benefits from Rimini Street’s premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Rimini Street’s clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE), backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system.

“In light of COVID-19, organizations such as Ampol are looking at ways to be more efficient with capital spend and cost,” said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street. “Across Australia, projects or investments must deliver an immediate ROI; these include large migration projects, expensive maintenance and support contracts and large-scale digital transformation initiatives. By switching to Rimini Street Support, organisations are enabled to invest their significant support savings into strategic business initiatives that will help them grow and gain competitive advantage.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

