Kiwi Technology Can Reduce Agriculture Emissions And Increase Production

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: Zest Biotech

Following the release of the Climate Change Commission’s Draft Advice for consultation and the evidence that Aotearoa is not on track to meet emissions targets one Kiwi company is a voice of positivity and innovation, pushing past the negativity and industry insistence that we do not have the technology to reduce agricultural emissions without reducing revenue.

Zest Biotech has developed a unique technology: a pasture spray called Biozest. Biozest increases pasture growth and quality and, when consumed by ruminant livestock, reduces waste in the form of urea and methane.

Biozest has been extensively tested on New Zealand farms and the founder of Zest Biotech, Nathan Balasingham, has presented the data and science at international conferences including the Greenhouse Gas Animal Agriculture Conference. Yet, while there are a number of local farmers using Biozest, industry lobby groups and CRIs have ignored this innovative technology.

Nathan remains optimistic and says he hopes the industry will recognise that solutions can come from outside the CRIs and big players. He hopes industry leaders will seize the opportunity to collaborate, work with Zest Biotech to quantify the emissions reductions, and secure the position of New Zealand dairy and meat products in world markets.

“This is an opportunity for New Zealand to get in front of international pushback on our failure to meet emissions targets. We do have a homegrown technology, tailored to our grass-fed farming style, that reduces emissions and increases productivity at the same time. Biozest is not a cost bleed.

The key is efficiency. Waste, or pollution, is wasted resources. By enabling both the pasture and cows to be more efficient we can reduce losses in the form of methane and nitrates and increase milk and meat production. It’s a win-win for Kiwi farmers.”

