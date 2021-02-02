Momentum Life Receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award For A Second Time

For the second year running, Momentum Life has received a Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, recognising their commitment to providing exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

Momentum Life, a licensed and trusted direct-to-consumer life insurer in New Zealand, has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for 2021, an honour it received in 2020 having also been awarded the Gold Trusted Service Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019. These awards are presented to businesses using Feefo, an independent customer review platform, to collect genuine ratings and reviews from verified customers.

This accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. The Platinum Trusted Service for which Momentum Life has been recognised is awarded to brands that achieved a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5.0 throughout 2020 and who had also received the Gold Trusted Service Award for three consecutive years or more.

Eugeniu Jalba, Chief Financial and Operating Officer for Momentum Life, says: “We’re thrilled to have received the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for a second year. This strengthens our dedication to putting customers at the centre of everything we do - from the minute they first contact us, through to paying claims. We are deeply grateful for all the positive feedback we’ve received from our customers over the years and we are committed to doing all that we can to continue providing financial protection for them and their families.”

Congratulating Momentum Life on winning this year’s award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

“This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved.”

Momentum Life was also recently awarded the Reader’s Digest NZ 2021 Silver Quality Service Award for Funeral Insurance. Receiving both awards reinforces Momentum Life’s commitment to delivering best in class products, services and experiences.

