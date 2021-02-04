NZ Post Celebrates Pride With Special Edition Rainbow Pride Stamp

NZ Post’s 2021 Pride stamp celebrates the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Takatāpui, Transgender, Intersex (LGBTTQIA+) community, and allies, and all other Rainbow identities not covered in this acronym, identities still to be named, and the infinite number of identities that are possible to us as human beings.

A special edition, the stamp is coming out this week, and will be available for sale at nzpost.co.nz/pride. The Pride stamp has been created collaboratively with Wellington Pride and wider Rainbow community groups.

NZ Post Stamps and Collectables Programme and Content Manager, Lynette Townsend says she is thrilled to see the new stamp released for sale this week. “This special edition stamp has been really meaningful to work on. Our stamp programme aims to be inclusive and reflective of our history and the many groups and cultures in New Zealand society. We are so proud to be supporting the 2021 Pride events and LGBTTQIA+ communities in New Zealand. The key aim of the project is to help raise awareness but we will also be making a donation to RainbowYOUTH, as an expression of our support beyond the events planned for 2021.”

Natasha Loveday, leader of the NZ Post Rainbow Equality Group says, “NZ Post achieved the Rainbow Tick accreditation in August 2020 and it’s terrific that we are able to celebrate Pride in this way. People can collect this special edition stamp and display it in all sorts of ways to show their commitment to inclusion for all people in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Vivian Lyngdoh Wellington Pride Chair, says, “we are very grateful to NZ Post for working with us to create a beautiful Pride stamp that holds so much meaning. Our mission for 2021 is to create a festival that amplifies the voices of the LGBTTQIA+ community, and this Pride stamp perfectly symbolises that kaupapa.”

“The Wellington Pride Festival runs from 13-27 March 2021, and we’re looking forward to holding over 80 community-led events in the Greater Wellington Region. Keep an eye on our social media for more information,” says Vivian Lyngdoh.

Auckland Pride is taking place 3-28 February and there are many other Pride events taking place throughout New Zealand over the next couple of months.

The design chosen to celebrate Pride on the NZ Post stamp is Daniel Quasar’s Progress Pride Flag. As historian Will Hansen explains, “It is the result of Quasar drawing inspiration from a series of pride flags, including the original rainbow Pride Flag, first designed by American activist Gilbert Baker in 1978. In this particular design, Quasar also incorporates the colours of the Trans Pride Flag as created by Monica Helms in 1999, pink, blue and white, alongside black and brown stripes from the More Color, More Pride Flag designed by Amber Hikes to highlight racism within queer communities.”

The added colours, which form a chevron arrow at the hoist of the flag, point to the right to show “forward movement,” while being situated along the left of the flag to show “that progress still needs to be made.”

