Record Number Of New Homes Consented In December Quarter – Media Release

A record 11,291 new homes were consented in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The previous quarterly record was in December 1973, when 10,713 new homes were consented. For the year ended December 2020, the number of new homes consented was 39,420.

“If the rate of new homes consented continues like the December 2020 quarter, we could possibly see the annual figures surpass those from the 1970s. If population size is considered however, the figures from the 1970s are still much higher,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

