COVID-19: Short Term Absence Payments Welcomed By Unions

Monday, 8 February 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming the introduction of the new Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP) as part of the COVID-19 response by government.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff comments, "This payment is an important provision in supporting working people to take time off from work while awaiting COVID-19 test results."

"The system around this payment does rely on employers doing the right thing; insisting that working people stay away from work if that is what medical professionals have indicated is necessary. We know that when employers stop paying people or reduce entitlements, some working people are forced to return to work when they should not."

"The key objective is to keep our team of 5 million well. In order to achieve this we need to remove all barriers and disincentives so that people keep themselves, and others, safe. It will be important to review the implementation of this policy in due course," Wagstaff said.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

