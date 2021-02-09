Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners Announced In The 2021 New Zealand Dairy Free Awards

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 7:31 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

This is the second of the annual Dairy Free Awards, which highlight and showcase the best of New Zealand's available plant-based dairy alternatives. The awards cover six categories of products: ice cream, cheese, milk, yoghurt, chocolate and butter. all fully plant-based, high quality, delicious and nutritious. No one needs to go without their favourite foods any more, as the plant-based market keeps on developing new and better products and growing exponentially.

The Waikato based Duck Island claimed both winner and runner up in the ice cream category. Manufacturing allergen free ice cream desserts has been their passion since 2015 and with their extensive range of flavours they were runaway favourites with Vegan Society members. Angel Food kept their winning streak from last year, as once again their cheddar and cream cheese took the top awards. The nation's favourite plant-based milk is officially Otis, the oat milk hoping to open a new manufacturing plant in Invercargill soon.

“It's wonderful to see the increasing number of dairy-free products out there, proving the market is booming and the public's appetite for plant-based is growing. Our awards set a high bar for companies to step up to, providing quality Kiwi products available to all.” said Claire Insley, media spokesperson for the Vegan Society, “The companies receive acknowledgement for their hard work, vegans know they can trust the winning companies and it takes the guesswork out of it for those dealing with allergies and non-vegans looking to reduce their dairy intake.”

Popular brand Raglan claimed the winner's award for yoghurt, with their amazing Boysenberry coconut based yoghurt. The chocolate award goes to the nation's oldest and most loved manufacturer, Whittakers, with their Hawkes Bay Plum and Almond artisan collection bar and the standard Almond dark being the runner up. Finally the butter award was scooped up by newcomers Vutter, whose vegan block is ideal for replacing butter in almost any recipe. Perfect for those with dairy allergies or who are trying to reduce their cholesterol.

The awards also cover imported products though the voting shows shows that Kiwis overwhelmingly support locally produced foods. With the Climate Change Commission's report out now, it is clear that we have to act now to mitigate our carbon emissions. Eating plant-based meals can reduce your carbon footprint due to food by up to 73%, so there is no better time to do your bit for our planet and make the switch in FebNoDairy. The Vegan Society offers resources for those wishing to take up plant-based eating to help the environment, improve their health and show compassion for the animals.

For the full results check out https://www.vegansociety.org.nz/awards/dairy-free/results

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 