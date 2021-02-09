Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paradise Found In Three Marlborough Properties

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 8:26 am
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A portfolio of properties in the Marlborough Sounds are well positioned for buyers wanting to combine the iconic elements of a New Zealand dry stock farm with an enviable coastal lifestyle.

Located at French Pass, Marlborough Sounds, the three properties at Waikawa Bay and Admiralty Bay offered by Bayleys provide a unique set of development opportunities, or the chance to be combined and maintained as a single operating farm unit.

The Deep Bay property totalling 283ha features the full range of infrastructure required on an operating farm, including a four-bedroom homestead on the water’s edge, three-stand woolshed, implement sheds, yards and an airstrip.

This property, in conjunction with the Waikawa Bay (183ha) and Waikawa Peninsula (288ha) properties, is run as an operating dry stock farm and all three have benefitted from a high standard of care and attention to maintenance.

Bayleys rural agent Doug McKee says interest has been strong in the three properties, and the fact each have multiple titles on them opens a broad range of opportunities to buyers considering a holiday-recreational option within the land area.

“You have five titles on the Peninsula property, four on the Waikawa Bay block and five also on the Deep Bay property. The potential to combine the farm operation with some level of development in what is an unparalleled location is certainly driving interest across the portfolio,” says Doug.

The homestead on the Deep Bay property located in Admiralty Bay has the expanse of the entire bay to itself, with the well-maintained wharf only metres from the house providing easy access for both boat and helicopter landings.

Meantime Waikawa Bay features a two bedroom-woolshed combination on a block with a stunning sandy bay angled towards D’Urville Island, offering safe boating and a private bathing area.

The Waikawa Peninsula property provides dramatic views across the southern end of D’Urville Island and Tasman Bay, with spectacular building sites abounding within its boundary. Facilities also include a woolshed, yards and shed while beach access also includes a 3 tonne all weather mooring facility.

Having all the properties under sole ownership for the past 10-15 years means they have benefited from a high and uniform level of care while being run as a farm operation.

Incoming buyers can pick up country that is clean and ready to continue producing while other development options are being considered, says Doug.

Permanent water supply is available on all three properties, also benefitting from a generous number of springs and natural dams.

Thanks to the 288ha Waikawa Peninsula property having its own quarry, the properties have benefitted from good firm tracking across their steeper contour and access is provided through to all buildings.

For buyers seeking a sense of seclusion the properties deliver a true sense of outer Sounds remoteness, tempered by being no further than two hour’s drive from either Nelson, Blenheim or Picton.

For shorter term supplies the French Pass settlement is only a few kilometres along the Croisilles-French Pass Road.

For buyers wanting to maintain a farming operation, there is also a possibility of leasing an additional 200ha near the property group.

“There are a number of building sites across all the properties that offer some stunning vistas. With coastal properties becoming increasingly difficult to find, and to find at a realistic price, someone with an eye to the future will recognise the potential offered here.”

The three properties are on the market by tender, closing March 11. Indicative prices are upwards from $2.95 million for Deep Bay, $1.95 million each for the Waikawa Bay and Waikawa Peninsula properties.

Interested parties can contact Doug McKee on doug.mckee@bayleys.co.nz or (027) 442 6927.

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

