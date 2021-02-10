Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Why Our Migrant Workers Need Extra Support During Covid-19

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Diversity Works

With the number of Covid-19 infections increasing globally, migrants living and working in New Zealand need increased support from their employers as they deal with heightened fear, distress and guilt caused by anxiety about the families they have left behind.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says it’s evident from conversations with migrants and the agencies working to support them and employers that this is a very stressful time for anyone concerned about loved ones living in another country.

“Personally, I have experienced high levels of anxiety and guilt in respect of my elderly parents who are not in an environment where they are safe from the virus. I worry about not being able to visit them in the event of a crisis, and I have started a bad habit of having my phone next to my bed in order to be available across the time zones if necessary – which does not always make for a good night’s rest.”

Diversity Works New Zealand worked with Counselling Psychologist Matthew Kalloor and Belong Aotearoa CEO Rochana Sheward to put together some strategies for employers supporting migrants.

  • Remember that everyone, including migrants, experience the pandemic differently so there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution. It’s important to come alongside your team member and offer support in meaningful and practical ways rather than dictating or directing solutions.
  • Check in regularly with staff members who have family overseas and refer them to organisations that can provide advice or coping strategies. Belong Aotearoa has links to Covid-19 support for migrants on its website.
  • Understand that being unable to travel home to support sick or elderly family members can create feelings of guilt, helplessness and even despair. This could impact work behaviours or outputs.
  • If a team member can’t return home to mourn the death of a loved one, it’s important for employers to find out how they can support them in a culturally appropriate way.
  • Appreciate that the economic impact of the pandemic may mean migrants are concerned about the financial situation of family back home or are even sending money home, putting a strain on their own finances.
  • Be aware that time differences may mean people are up late, talking to family or waiting for news from home, resulting in sleep disruption. If necessary, look at whether work hours or responsibilities can be adjusted to accommodate people’s needs.
  • Look at how the wider team can support migrant colleagues - research in organisational psychology shows that individual autonomy is strengthened by the positive impacts of being part of a safe, well-managed team

Read the full story on the Diversity Works New Zealand website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Diversity Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 