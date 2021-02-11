Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEEK January 2021 Employment Report

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: SEEK

OVERVIEW OF JANUARY 2021:

STATE OF THE NATION:

  • SEEK job ads are up by 1% month-on-month (m/m).
  • SEEK job ads are down by 6% in January 2021 when compared to January 2020.
  • Industries with the highest job ad growth m/m by volume are Trades & Services, Accounting, Information & Communication Technology, and Construction.

STATE OF THE REGIONS:

  • Wellington and Canterbury have shown m/m job ad growth and Auckland’s job ads in January were equal to December.

NEW ZEALAND JOB ADS SHOW A HEALTHY START TO THE NEW YEAR

The first SEEK NZ Employment Report of 2021 shows a positive m/m performance with 1% national growth in jobs advertised in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

Job ad volumes were 6% lower in January 2021 than January 2020.

Janet Faulding, General Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “We have seen the new year begin strongly with job ad listings continuing to bounce back. This follows the announcement of the unemployment rate sitting lower than forecasted, suggesting the strong economic recovery in the second half of 2020 is carrying through.

“Comparing January 2021 with January 2020, job ad volumes are 6% lower – the lowest year-on-year difference seen since the start of the pandemic.

“January is traditionally a strong month for recruitment as businesses prepare to hire. The Construction and Trades & Services industries continue to show a demand for workers. This is likely due to the on-going demand for new homes, the increased level of renovations to existing homes and those landlords looking to upgrade their rental properties to suit new codes.”

Table 1: National and major regions job ad growth/decline comparing January 2021 to: i) December 2020 (m/m) and;ii) January 2020 (y/y) – all regions listed in table at the end of this release.
Figure 2: National SEEK NZ Job Ad percentage change by region (January 2021 vs December 2020)

STATE OF THE REGIONS: MAJOR REGIONS AT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE PANDEMIC BEGAN

Although there are mixed m/m results across the regions, when reporting monthly and looking at the regions the percentages do tend to fluctuate. It is important to look at long term trends which all show positive growth across the regions. For example, although Waikato is showing a 1% drop from December 2020 to January 2021, looking at the last three months the trend shows an increase of 9% in the area.

Janet Faulding continues: “The major metro areas of Wellington and Canterbury both saw month-on-month growth in January of 6% and 4% respectively, whereas Auckland’s job ad volumes were equal to December.

“December 2020 was a particularly strong month for hiring at the end of an uncertain year, especially for Auckland. Many businesses closed for a longer period this summer and schools returned later into January. Hiring in Auckland did not pick up again until midway through January which resulted in a substantial increase in job opportunities in the second half of the month.

“If we compare where we were this time last year, we can see that we are continuing to close the gap with the smallest difference year-on-year since the pandemic began.”

STATE OF THE INDUSTRY SECTORS

The industries which contributed this highest growth in terms of job ad numbers in January 2021 were Trades & Services, Accounting, Information & Communication Technology, and Construction.

The roles available within these industries right now on seek.co.nz are:

  • Trades & Services with roles for labourers, automotive trades, building trades, technicians, carpentry & cabinet making, electricians and hair & beauty services.
  • Accounting includes roles in business services & corporate advisory, financial accounting & reporting, and accounts officers / clerks.
  • Information & Communication Technology with roles for developers / programmers, business / systems analysts, programme & project management, software engineering and help desk & IT support being in demand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SEEK on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 