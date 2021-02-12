Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Small Steps Boost Biodiversity Vision

Friday, 12 February 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: Real Communications

Farmers discovered that there are many ways to protect and enhance mahinga kai and biodiversity values while visiting Waimak Farm in Eyreton last week.

The 612-hectare farm includes the largest remaining kanuka stand in North Canterbury and due to its important biodiversity values this area is being protected by farm managers Richard and Susan Pearse.

Richard says the kanuka stand provides an important seed source and seedlings have been taken from the area to try and recreate a similar ecosystem in other dryland areas. He is aiming to plant approximately 1000 native trees per year throughout the entire farm.

“It’s important for us to protect this area as there are hardly any of these dryland areas left. It is easier to protect what you already have on farm than starting from scratch.”

The event which was hosted by Environment Canterbury cultural land management and biodiversity advisors Makarini Rupene and Zipporah Ploeg provided a practical insight into changes landowners can make to protect special areas on their farms.

Biodiversity advisor Zipporah Ploeg says while dryland ecosystems may not look as visually appealing as wetlands or stream planting, they serve a vital purpose for preserving indigenous biodiversity.

“Kanuka stands and other dryland ecosystems play an important role in the land corridor from the mountains to the sea. Once you look closer you can see a thriving ecosystem of moss, herb fields, orchids, lizards, and mycorrhizal fungi. The fungi interact with the roots of the kanuka trees and help increase water and nutrients, while the trees provide the fungus with carbohydrates from photosynthesis.”

Farmers attending the event learned that mahinga kai encompasses much than just food gathering and waterways. Poū matai kōu (cultural land management advisor) Makarini Rupene described the concept as the connections between resources and places.

“Mahinga kai relates to every natural resource and the places these are found. It’s about the connections between the two and looks at the land and water as a much broader network than just what you find on one piece of land.”

Richard and Susan have always been passionate about enhancing the biodiversity values of the farm and believe that the key to environmental improvement is having a plan and tackling the simple changes first.

“You can’t do everything at once but if you have a long-term vision and break it down into smaller steps, you’ll make progress. We have focused on the low-hanging fruit first and are leaving the larger projects for further down the track.”

The couple are trialling different options, including tree lucerne for fence line plantings along an irrigated stretch of land.

“It’s late flowering so it’s good for attracting bees. It’s also safe for stock so the cows can graze it. We’ve got some seeds germinating now and we’ll wait until they’ve grown to a decent height before we plant them.”

Richard and Susan are also working on enhancing the land surrounding the effluent ponds. They have started preparation work and hope to plant around the edge of the ponds later this year.

“In this area we knew we needed plants with a high water tolerance. We have made a start by spraying out the grass and weeds, laying bark chip, and the next step is to add flaxes and hebes which we’ll source from local plant nurseries to make sure they suit our soil and conditions.”

Another area which Richard and Susan will work on in the future is planting the edge of their irrigation pond. Having a biodiversity plan has helped them to prioritise their enhancement projects.

“We’ve taken a practical approach. We can’t do it all at once, but we have our plan in place and we are working towards it. The key is to not feel like you have to do everything at once but to start small and make progress towards improving the environment.”

Environment Canterbury provides advice and in some cases funding to assist farmers to protect biodiversity and mahinga kai. Information on funding is available here. Further information on mahinga kai including a video and species guide is available here and an article containing further details on the concept of mahinga kai is available here.

If you would like to arrange for one of Environment Canterbury’s biodiversity or cultural advisors to visit your farm and provide practical advice, please call 0800 324 636 or email: ecinfo@ecan.govt.nz Environment Canterbury also has a mahinga kai factsheet available for landowners which can be requested via the contact details above.

  1. Sharing ideas on planting options for fence line areas and open spaces during the farm visit.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7mqob5rs0g2os4v/landowners%20Waimak%20Farms.jpg?dl=0

  1. Preparation has begun for a new planting area next to the effluent ponds.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/y02hrxkpqnw06th/Effluent%20pond%20planting%20area.jpg?dl=0

  1. Planting around the edge of the irrigation lake is part of a long-term biodiversity vision for the farm.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/yq31hcze0vdbs3u/Irrigation%20pond%20Waimak%20Farms.jpg?dl=0

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 