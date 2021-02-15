Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Airport Supports Kiwi Team Deploying COVID-19 Saliva Test

Monday, 15 February 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport has joined forces with a Kiwi business deploying a non-invasive, fast-turnaround, accurate saliva test for COVID-19.

Rako Science has established COVID-19 surveillance testing in New Zealand using the SHIELD saliva test developed at the University of Illinois. They are now operating a collection site in the international terminal where Auckland Airport staff have been volunteering to provide saliva samples since mid-January.

Mary-Liz Tuck, General Manager Corporate Services, said Auckland Airport wanted to support a programme that would make asymptomatic testing simple and comfortable for airport and border workers, while providing the highest standard of protection for the community.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve been working hard to protect our people and our community from the virus. In real terms, that means thousands of nasal swabs have been taken from our employees.

“We’re supporting Rako Science’s efforts to deploy a highly accurate saliva test because we know less-invasive, asymptomatic testing reduces the risks of outbreaks,” said Ms Tuck.

Rako Science’s non-invasive test uses saliva drooled into a QR-coded vial as the sample for rt-PCR testing.

Auckland Airport is co-funding the deployment and has set up a dedicated space for testing. Airport staff taking part in the saliva tests are doing so on a voluntary basis and the saliva tests do not replace the nasal-swab testing required by the Government’s border policies.

“We want to see as many protective layers as possible for our people and our community,” said Ms Tuck. “Developing saliva testing is one way we can make sure New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 is constantly evolving. It will mean we can have more frequent surveillance testing – and that means a better chance of catching positive cases early before they reach the infectious stage, reducing the risk of community transmission.”

Rako Science is using the RT-qPCR saliva-testing protocol developed by University of Illinois who have conducted 1.3 million on-campus tests.

Rako Science’s Chief Science officer, Dr Stephen Grice said Rako’s science committee had briefed the Ministry of Health in December last year that it had successfully validated and accredited the saliva test for New Zealand. The test has been accredited for use in New Zealand by International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ).

Rako Science recently provided the Ministry with additional data which confirmed the test is as accurate as tests using nasal swabs.

“Rako Science has the processing capacity for 10,000 tests per day and the sample collection system does not depend on medical professionals to administer the test.

“We are a business with a mission to rapidly deploy new science and technology to increase the tools available to protect New Zealanders from COVID-19,” Dr Grice said.

Rako Science’s saliva screening service has been developed for high frequency, asymptomatic workplace testing. The Rako Science saliva deployment has no connection to trials being run by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

The programme at Auckland Airport is set to run for three months.

* Note: Testing at the Rako Science site in the international terminal is suspended at COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 