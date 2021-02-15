Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Important COVID-19 Update – Alert Levels 2 & 3

Monday, 15 February 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

With Auckland moving to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2, we’re working as hard as possible to safely deliver for you, your customers and New Zealand.

We’ve captured a number of learnings from our previous experience with COVID-19 and are now implementing Alert Level 3 changes to keep New Zealanders safe and help maintain the flow of product through our network. The continuity of your business is a top priority for us.

Important Updates

  • If your business is temporarily closed, please let us know so we can adjust your services during this time.
  • Please do not send items to Auckland business addresses that are closed for Alert Level 3. If Level 3 extends, we may need to return the items to you (at your expense) as we do not have extensive storage facilities for undeliverable freight.
  • If you have already sent a parcel to a business that is now closed, you may be able to arrange a re-direction. You can check the status of the parcel and whether re-direction is available using our online tracking tool. We will attempt to redeliver your parcel when restrictions ease.
  • Contactless pick-ups and deliveries are in place New Zealand wide. Please ensure our couriers can operate on your premises with at least 2m distancing.
  • Our Auckland teams are operating with Level 3 restrictions in terms of distancing, restricted workforce and other safety protocols - so there may be minor delays. Please only call our Customer Care Centre for business critical enquiries and for everything else check out our online tools including parcel tracking.


For the latest COVID-19 business updates, please refer to our website. Thank you for your support and patience as we work through this together.

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

