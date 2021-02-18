Auckland Home Show Postponed Due To Covid-19 Alert Level Uncertainty

Today the 40th edition of the Auckland Home Show was postponed for a second time due to uncertainty caused by the recent outbreak of Covid-19.

The change to Alert Level 2, which bans groups of more than 100 guests, and no certainty of a move to Level 1 on Monday, meant that organisers had to make the call to postpone the show for the second time in 12 months.

“With today’s news, we are in the sad situation of having to postpone the Auckland Home Show again,” says Amanda Magnus, General Manager of Exhibitions and Events New Zealand.

“Had we been able to move to Level 1 by Sunday, there was a chance the show could have proceeded, but today’s Cabinet decision left us with no choice but to postpone the event.

“This comes as a huge blow to us all,” she said.

Magnus says the show will revert to its traditional September timeframe of 8 – 12 September 2021.

“As the organising team and one of the most Covid-affected industries in New Zealand, we are devastated. However, the greater community remains our priority, so we will accept the Cabinet decision, move forward and commence bigger and better plans for later in the year,” Magnus said.

Preparations for the event were well and truly underway, with more than 400 exhibitor businesses ready to pack in from this Sunday.

Indications were that the event was set to be huge, with ticket sales up more than 50% over previous years. Past events have generated more than $30 million in sales for exhibitors and have attracted 40,000+ visitors.

“While we understand this is disappointing news for all concerned, we will implement a contingency plan to ensure that we are still able to support our customers and exhibitors over the coming months.

“Although the impacts of COVID-19 are with us for longer than anyone could have originally expected, it is imperative that we work together to get back to business in the best way possible.

“Now more than ever, we need to work collectively, as partners, to ensure the Auckland Home Show is even better in September,” Magnus said.

© Scoop Media

