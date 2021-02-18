Vero Awarded Excellence In Claims Team Of The Year At Insurance Business Awards

Vero Insurance has been awarded excellence for Claims Team of the Year at the first ever Insurance Business Awards New Zealand.

The award recognises Vero’s strong performance in claims, including service innovations, claims turnaround times and outcomes and support for customers experiencing vulnerability.

The Insurance Business Awards celebrates excellence in the insurance industry, recognising the achievements of New Zealand’s best general insurers.

Campbell Mitchell, Executive General Manager Claims and Operations, says he is proud to see Vero recognised for its commitment to customers during a challenging year.

“This excellence award reflects the strong customer focus of our claims team, and their commitment to delivering consistently excellent experiences and being there for customers in the moments that matter,” says Mitchell.

Alongside significant enhancements to customer communications, in the past year Vero delivered valuable progress on its customer vulnerability framework, with 98% of Vero’s frontline claims employees completing training to learn to identify and support those experiencing vulnerability.

To support customers through the pandemic, Vero established a hardship up to $10M, offering a suite of support options including waiving excesses for customers facing financial hardship due to Covid-19.

Mitchell also said Vero saw continued improvements to the business’ natural disaster responsiveness.

“Our strong focus on natural disaster responsiveness meant we were the first insurer on the ground following the Timaru hailstorm, Northland floods and the Ōhau fires, so that we could proactively be there for our customers when they needed us most,” he says.

Mitchell acknowledged the contribution of the brokers and partners Vero works with.

“I would like thank our brokers and corporate partners for helping us to provide outstanding customer service every day. The way intermediaries collaborate with us and support customers has played a major role in Vero receiving this recognition.”

© Scoop Media

