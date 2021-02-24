Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Startup bootcamp Scale Osaka: Cohort #2 Demo Day

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Startupbootcamp

Demo Day, the closing event for the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka program, offers the nine startups who joined our program the opportunity to showcase their work in Japan. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Scale Osaka program and Demo Day have moved online, and allows all the startups to share their insights and experiences from throughout the program and introduce their PoCs that they have been working on.

After attracting over 550 unique applications to the program, nine startups were selected to work with our forward-thinking Japanese partner companies and have spent their time in our 12-week remote program, making headway with their market entry and building PoCs within the Japanese market.

The Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Demo Day introduces these companies, their Japan strategy, and their pitches towards investors and potential future partners, ready to kickstart their next steps within the Japanese market.

The nine startups featured in the Virtual Demo Day are:

Anagog: Reinventing real-world personal engagement based on patented Edge AI.

Changers.com: Changers.com turns environmentally friendly and healthy behavior into a digital currency against climate change.

CRUST: Based on our belief in a circular economy, CRUST Group is a food tech startup valorising food waste & loss into unique beverages and products for our food service and retail partners.

DjinnService: Djinn Service provides environmental hazards evaluation for Personal Health assistance

edisn.ai: edisn.ai is a patent-pending AI computer-vision powered fan engagement platform that delivers interactive and personalized content to viewers

Kiana Analytics, Inc.: Kiana strengthens physical safety and security, optimizes operations, and delivers Digital Contract Tracing solutions to understand visitor behavior at physical locations worldwide.

Off-Blocks: A next-generation platform for digital signatures and contactless transactions on blockchain.

Questo: Questo is a platform for city exploration games. With us, people explore cities on their own by playing quests and solving challenges in order to discover new places and stories.

WeSpire: WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with an employee experience technology platform to design, drive, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives.

Joshua Flannery, Managing Director, Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, said:

“This cycle of our program saw our key purposes realised; tangible business outcomes have justified some of our startups’ intentions to establish a new subsidiary in Japan, an increasing number of projects have delivered measurable social impact and Osaka and Japan has been elevated as a great place for foreign entrepreneurs to do business. The unique way our seven corporate partners have collaborated with each other and with us during the program has proved again the unique opportunity we have here in Osaka for mature startups serious about entering one of the world’s largest markets, Japan”.

Join the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Demo Day, held this Friday, by registering online: http://bit.ly/SBCOsakaDemoDay

Event Name: Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Demo Day
Date, Time: 26 February 2021, 17:00 – 20:00
Format: Free online event
Language: English, Japanese (Bilingual Event)
Registration: http://bit.ly/SBCOsakaDemoDay

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Startupbootcamp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 