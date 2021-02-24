New Kia Sorento Wins COTY Title In NZ

The award-winning new Kia Sorento.

The highly acclaimed new Kia Sorento has been voted the best vehicle in its class in New Zealand by a leading automotive magazine.

Launched towards the end of 2020, the Kia Sorento large SUV has been lauded by motoring experts around the world for its stunning design, excellent fuel efficiency and premium safety and technology features.

NZ Autocar was similarly impressed when testing new Sorento, suggesting it is “the pick of the large seven-seater” SUVs. That has been bourne out, with new Sorento winning the $60,000–$100,000 category in the NZ Autocar 2021 Car of the Year awards.

Todd McDonald, Managing Director of Kia New Zealand, says sales have taken off dramatically in New Zealand following the introduction of the new model

“The Autocar COTY award serves to underline the appeal of new Sorento with buyers in New Zealand and we are thrilled with the result,” he adds.

The 2021 Sorento is built on Kia’s next-generation large SUV platform. Designed from the outset for a hybrid electric vehicle, the new platform ensures that Sorento remains one the most versatile and spacious three-row SUVs on the road.

Sorento’s Smartstream™ 2.2-litre common rail diesel engine and 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (8DCT), featured for the first time in any vehicle in this segment, will be joined next month by eagerly awaited hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

The new Kia Sorento starts at $59,990 + ORC and is covered by a 5-year/100,000km factory warranty programme.

© Scoop Media

