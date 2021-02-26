Milford Named Top Fund Manager In New Zealand For 2021

Milford Asset Management has taken out the top honour at last night’s 2021 Morningstar New Zealand Awards, being awarded Overall Fund Manager of the Year.

Last night’s success continues a strong run for Milford, which has over the past five years been named Morningstar KiwiSaver fund manager of the year in 2019, 2018 and 2016 and was last year named Fund Manager of the Year- Domestic Equities.

The Morningstar Awards are determined by a combination of qualitative research by Morningstar's manager research analysts; risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records; and performance in the 2020 calendar year.

In announcing the award, Morningstar said Milford boasts an impressive lineup of capabilities exhibiting notable short and long-term performance across several categories. These features continue to underpin the growth of the firm.

Milford CEO Mark Ryland said Morningstar’s credibility as a leading provider of independent investment research meant its awards were prized by the industry.

“It is especially pleasing that we have been recognised for our strong performance in what has been, and continues to be, a volatile and difficult market environment” said Ryland.

“I’m really proud of this result. Our 30-person investment team offer our clients a huge depth of experience across a wide range of asset classes and strategies. Regardless of the latest investment trend, we are always focused on actively managing risk and delivering consistently strong returns to our clients.”

“The whole team at Milford have a relentless passion for delivering the very best client experience and investment outcomes. We are delighted on behalf of our clients to have this recognised by Morningstar.”

© Scoop Media

