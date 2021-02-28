Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inland Revenue’s System Upgraded Ahead Of Schedule

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

Inland Revenue’s systems are back online early after completing the latest round of Business Transformation work ahead of schedule.

The system was scheduled to be shutdown until 8am tomorrow but because the upgrade went really well, IR has been able to reinstate its myIR service and re-open applications for the Resurgence Support payment through myIR from now.

The applications are open for those businesses with a reduction in revenue due to the alert level event which began on February 15.

As at 4pm on Friday, IR had received 14,074 applications totalling $41.25 million. IR had disbursed $17.10 million to 6,342 people.

During the shutdown, changes were introduced for:

  • paid parental leave for individuals
  • New Zealand foreign trusts , and
  • for unclaimed money

For more information about tax relief and income assistance for people affected by COVID-19 visit www.ird.govt.nz/covid19

