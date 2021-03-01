Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Cake Shop Committed To Sprinkling Kindness

Monday, 1 March 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Cake it Forward

Wellington business Cake it Forward is launching Sprinkle Kindness Month today to encourage and reward acts of kindness.

“We love hearing about our customers giving back to their community and buying their friends a pick-me-up,” says owner Bridget Cheesman. “This month we’re going all out with treats and prizes they can buy or win, either as a reward for themselves for doing something kind or to give to someone who needs it.”

The Petone cake shop is no stranger to the concept of paying it forward. They started out by donating birthday cakes to kids with a parent in prison four years ago, and they continue to donate cakes and support other great causes each week.

“We’re passionate about giving back to our community, whether that’s donating birthday cakes to people who might miss out or giving a portion of our ice cream sales to our charity of the month.”

They’re also regular supporters of BirthRight Hutt Valley, Wellington City Mission and Goodtime Music Foundation.

As part of Sprinkle Kindness Month, they’re encouraging kids to get involved with a colouring competition, available in store or on their website. The prize is a cupcake decorating party for 6 - learning piping techniques and making edible slime.

“We’re also keen to donate a party to a child in our community who might not otherwise have a birthday party this year, whether that’s for financial, health or other reasons. We’ll be asking for nominations throughout the month on our social media.”

Bridget says she chose March as Sprinkle Kindness month because it’s the month her mum was born.

“Our mum taught us the importance of giving back from a young age. She set a great example by helping anyone who needed help and being kind to everyone. It was also her idea to donate birthday cakes to kids with a parent in prison, through Angel Tree. Giving back to our community is our way of remembering Positive Pam!”

Cake It Forward is located at 212 Jackson Street in Petone, just a short stroll from the beach and amongst the vibrant hub of shops and restaurants. The store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am and has a variety of cupcakes, brownies and macarons available in their cabinet, as well as beautifully decorated cakes and barista made coffee. The specialise in custom made cakes for birthdays, weddings and events.

For more information or photos please contact Bridget Cheesman at cakeitforwardnz@gmail.com or call 02102232997. Visit www.cakeitforward.co.nz/sprinkle-kindness

About Cake It Forward

Cake It Forward is located on Jackson Street in Petone and makes cakes for special occasions, runs cake decorating classes and hosts birthday parties. Every cake ordered, ice cream purchased or class booked helps them to donate cakes to children with a parent in prison and other great causes each week. 
 

Some of the charities that Cake It Forward support are I Am Hope, Angel Tree, Birthright Hutt Valley, Wellington City Mission and Ellie’s Canine Rescue & Rehome.

