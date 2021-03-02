Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways New Zealand Announces $13.8 Million Half Year Loss

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand today announced its interim results for the half year ending 31 December 2020. The air navigation services provider has recorded a half year loss of $13.8 million, while safety performance remained strong.

Domestic air traffic levels improved more quickly than expected from July to December, reaching 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the period. Along with limited continuing international flights, these traffic levels equate to approximately 56 per cent of pre-pandemic revenue for Airways.

Airways’ financial result reflects the Covid-19 driven challenges currently facing the aviation industry, CEO Graeme Sumner said.

“While the domestic market is showing encouraging signs of recovery, our core revenue streams continue to be significantly affected,” he said. “Any marked improvement for Airways will come as international travel recovers, and this is forecast to still take some time even with the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Importantly, Airways maintained its solid safety record over the six months, with no near collision events in controlled airspace and no serious harm injuries involving our people.

Mr Sumner said Airways’ focus for the period has remained on delivering sound operational and safety performance, while moving ahead with initiatives that will be building blocks in Airways’ recovery and the aviation industry’s pathway back to growth.

“Credit for this must go to our people who have shown a great deal of resilience in continuing to carry out their roles to the highest standard despite the uncertain times we’ve found ourselves in," he said.

Airways’ capital investment programme remains constrained with only investments in systems and technology that have been identified as being critical to maintaining safe services able to go ahead.

“Other important initiatives like our digital tower and technologies development programme remain a priority for our future, but it is necessary for them to be put on hold for now.” Mr Sumner said.

Airways International Limited (AIL) has continued to be been less affected by the Covid-19 crisis, achieving a NOPAT of $2.7 million for the half year. AIL is the commercial arm of Airways that delivers air traffic management consultancy services, training, and technology products worldwide. Through a shift to digital delivery platforms, AIL has continued to sign new international deals and achieve milestones in global projects since the onset of the pandemic.

“AIL is playing an integral role in Airways’ recovery and will play an important role in supporting future growth for our core business,’’ Mr Sumner said.
 

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 