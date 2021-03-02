Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

February 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020.

“The February market has benefitted from recent stock arrivals and a resilient local economy where New Zealanders continue to spend what might otherwise be spent on international travel on new vehicles”.

Key points

  • Overall, February 2021 registrations of 12,358 vehicles were up 8.0% (920 units) on the same month in 2020.
  • There were 181 pure electric vehicles, 80 PHEV’s and 752 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.
  • Registration of 8,634 passenger and SUVs for February 2021 were up 9.1% (723 units) on February 2020, while commercial vehicle registrations of 3,724 were up 5.6% (197 units) compared to February 2020.
  • The top three models for the month of February were the Toyota Hilux (786 units), followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (594 units) with the Ford Ranger in third place (542 units).

Market leaders in February / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 16% market share (2,020 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 13% (1,608 units) and Kia in third spot with 8% market share (1,047 units). Ford was a close fourth with also with 8% market share but only one unit behind (1,046 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales February / 2021

Mitsubishi was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 13% market share (1,099 units) followed by Toyota with 12% (1,051 units) and then Kia with 12% market share (1,047 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi Outlander (594 units) followed by the Kia Sportage (369 units) and the Kia Seltos (361 units).

Commercial vehicle sales February / 2021

Toyota regained the market lead with 26% market share (969 units) followed by Ford with 17% (615 units) and Mitsubishi third with 14% market share (509 units).

The Toyota Hilux regained the top spot for the month of February as the bestselling commercial model with 21% share (786 units) followed by the Ford Ranger with 15% share (542 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 13% market share (468 units).

Segmentation – Growth in the Smaller SUVs

The top spot for February 2021 went to the SUV Compact vehicles with 22% share followed by SUV Medium also with 22% market share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 14% share.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Industry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 