DENSO, KDDI Research 5G's Use In Automated Driving To Achieve Safe And Secure Mobility

DENSO Corporation and KDDI Corporation have begun researching 5G's use in automated driving to achieve safe and secure mobility, free from traffic accidents and congestion.

In the verification project, DENSO and KDDI will build a 5G environment in a test course at Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda, a research and development center for automated driving operated by DENSO. The two companies will verify driver assistance technologies in automated driving vehicles using high-definition in-vehicle cameras and roadside sensors(1).

Overview of the project

In the verification project, DENSO and KDDI will verify systems for efficiently monitoring the vehicle and the situation around it by using high-definition images from high-definition in-vehicle cameras and roadside sensors based on 5G high-speed, large-capacity communication. The companies will leverage low latency connections, which are achieved through edge computing technology for 5G, including AWS Wavelength(2), to build a system for distributing the ever-changing road situation to automated driving vehicles in real time and to verify the remote driver assistance technology.

DENSO and KDDI plan to conduct verification using end-to-end (E2E) network slicing(3). This advanced technology provides unique communication environment preferences, depending on the application and requirements, by virtually partitioning a network. The technology is expected to be used in fields such as automated driving where various types of data must be communicated depending on the priority. The two companies will study various applications.

More broadly, the verification project aims to promote the use of 5G in automated driving by combining DENSO's know-how in developing in-vehicle communication technologies and KDDI's expertise in advanced network technologies, helping achieve safe and secure mobility for all customers.

Sensors that are installed on the roadside to detect road information, such as oncoming vehicles and pedestrians AWS infrastructure service for seamless access to the cloud To achieve multiple end-to-end communication (i.e., communication from a device to another device through a section comprising a core network and base stations) at the same time by virtually partitioning the 5G network depending on the user's application and requirement, such as quality assurance and low latency

