Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Some Policy Lessons From A Year Of COVID-19

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

In a speech delivered today at the 2021 New Zealand Economics Forum hosted by the University of Waikato, Mr Orr noted that one of the main lessons re-emphasised over recent months is the power of monetary and fiscal policies working hand in hand to manage tough times.

“I am very proud that Te Pūtea Matua has been able to assist in the whole of government effort to develop, implement, and support a broad range of policy responses to the COVID-19 economic shock,” Mr Orr said.

Mr Orr said there is still heightened health-related economic uncertainty, and hence we must continue working together. “Working together – mahi tahi – is a critical catchphrase as it recognises that no one individual, enterprise, or policy institution can succeed alone,” Mr Orr said.

Mr Orr welcomed the opportunity for ‘mahi tahi’ that the Government’s recent directive brings. The Government has requested that the Bank has specific regard to house price sustainability when assessing its financial stability settings. These settings include, for example, Loan to Value Restrictions, and broader bank capital and lending requirements.

“We will work in collaboration with a broad range of policy, private sector, and other non-government organisations, to understand how we can support sustainable house prices. This goal is consistent with our financial stability mandate, to promote a sound and efficient financial system, and hence avoid undue financial risk. The multifaceted nature of the housing market necessitates a multipronged response.”

“Importantly, the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit remains unchanged, that is, solely focussed on maintaining low and stable consumer price inflation and contributing to maximum sustainable employment, as outlined in our recent Monetary Policy Statement.”

More information:

This speech was largely drafted ahead of the latest changes to the COVID-19 alert level announced on 27 February 2021. The Reserve Bank is mindful of these changes and we will continue to adopt the working together – mahi tahi – principles as we respond and to any future challenges the pandemic may bring.

Read the speech on our website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:



Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 